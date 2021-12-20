UMass men’s basketball defeats Fairfield in home overtime – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

It was a tough and relentless victory for the Massachusetts men’s basketball team in their 77-73 victory over Fairfield. Five minutes of extra time were needed to find a winner between the two teams.

UMass was without Noah Fernandes and TJ Weeks, who were ruled out with the flu. It didn’t seem like much of a problem as the Minutemen (7-5) finished with four double-digit players. Michael Steadman led the way with 20 points, a season-high, and behind him Javohn Garcia and CJ Kelly tied with 13 points each.

I wanted the guys in the locker room to feel confident and go and play, said UMass coach Matt McCall. I did not mention [Fernandes and Weeks] being out. They are both great players and they help our team a lot, but I wanted the guys who were here and healthy to play with a level of confidence.

CJ Kelly stepped in for the Minutemen when they needed him most, providing crucial baskets in the dying minutes of settlement. UMass was down 65-60 with 1:34 remaining in the second half until CJ Kelly made a layup after turning his elbow and making contact to get to the line. He hit the free throw for the 3-point game to bring Fairfields (8-4) down to two points. He followed that basket with another layup to tie the game at 65 points, which sent the game into overtime.

I thought CJ Kelly, especially late in the game when we put the ball in his hands, was exceptional, said McCall. [He] went down the track, I thought he had been the victim of several faults. I thought our aggression was getting in the way [was key].

To fill Fernandes’ void as point guard and as the team’s primary ball manager, Rich Kelly took on the role for the Minutemen. The graduate student scored 12 points on 3 of 8 shots from the field and also picked up six rebounds, tied for the top of the team with Greg Jones. He reversed the first shot in overtime, a 3-pointer to give UMass a lead of three with 4:28 left in the period.

This [3-point] the game was a transition, said Rich Kelly. Coach [McCall] called a double drag, that is, when the four and the five stare at me at a ball screen. [Michael Steadman] put a really good ball screen for me, and I just bounced it. They were playing cover, so that means [the defender] going to stay below the level of the ball, and I knew my [defender] got hit, and I knew I could get [the shot] disabled.

Rich Kellys’ partner in the backcourt against the Stags was Garcia, who hadn’t played since the game against Rutgers. Garcia played 34 minutes, a season-high and with 13 points, he contributed to four interceptions, a season-high. After missing the last few games with academic problems by McCall, Garcia has shown once again that he can help build on UMass’ formidable backcourt.

Javohn [Garcia] is a very good player, said Rich Kelly. He started last year and I think he averaged ten points per game. This guy can really play. We see him every day in training and I think he has done a great job stepping up and battling the adversity of the season. It will only get better for him so I’m really excited.

The Minutemen are now heading to their final non-conference home game against NJIT on Wednesday with a 1 p.m. notice.

