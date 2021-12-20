Exclusivity: the founder of Autoportrait acquires Roland Mouret





Self-Portrait founder Han Chong bought out luxury brand Roland Mouret out of administration, with the aim of creating a new fashion group under the name SP Collection. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it comes amid a wave of consolidation in the fashion market as an increasingly volatile and competitive landscape has made struggling brands out of business. attractive targets for companies looking to diversify their sources of income and expand into new categories. Italian fashion group OTB, which acquired Jil Sander in March, and brand incubator Tomorrow, which took a majority stake in menswear designer Martine Rose in October, have joined luxury giants and start-ups. -up of fashion fast in the race to round up small businesses and take advantage of bigger savings. of scale. Chong described SP Collection as a natural next step in a press release on Monday. The group’s goal is to establish a platform that can discover, nurture and develop top-notch creativity and design, he said. The acquisition of Roland Mouret brings a well established brand with a strong following to the new group. The luxury brand is known for its bodycon Galaxy dresses worn by Victoria Beckham and the Duchess of Cambridge. Before the pandemic, the brand was in the midst of a turnaround, with profits climbing to 950,000 ($ 1.3 million) on sales of 16 million, from nearly 2.5 million in losses in 2018, according to the documents filed with the UKs Companies House. But then the Covid-19 struck. Demand for formal wear plummeted and tourism to its key London outpost came to a halt. Administrators and movers were reportedly spotted leaving the London store in November. Chong hopes to successfully leverage Mourets’ creative legacy with the support of a stronger business infrastructure to reach and interact with global buyers. The Malaysian-born designer made a name for himself with Self-Portrait, which launched in east London in 2013. The brand has been riding the Instagram wave to success, investing early in celebrity marketing and influencers. In 2019, Chinese fashion group Ellassay invested 30 million yuan (about $ 4.5 million) in a joint venture that funded Selfies’ rapid expansion in China, the world’s largest fashion market. The brand claims sales grew 60% year-over-year in 2021 and expects to double in 2022. SP Collection marks the next phase of Chong’s growth ambitions as it seeks to compete in an increasingly complicated and competitive market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/articles/luxury/exclusive-self-portrait-founder-acquires-roland-mouret/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos