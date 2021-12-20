New Ballot for Mark Berman’s AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball | University





It’s time to send a new ballot for Top 25 men’s basketball to The Associated Press. I started Villanova after her unbalanced loss to Creighton. Villanova (7-4) has lost two straight games in an unbalanced way and just isn’t playing a good ball at the moment. But if the Wildcats recover against Xavier this week, they’ll be back on the ballot. I sent UConn off after his home loss to Providence. No shame in this loss, but UConn has lost two of its last three games and is not complete. When UConn is healthy I’m sure the Huskies will be back on the ballot. I didn’t have to kick Arkansas after their loss to Hofstra because I started Arkansas last week. 1. Baylor (10-0) stays here after winning in Oregon. Next: Monday vs. Alcorn State. 2. Duke (10-1) stays here after beating South Carolina State, Appalachian State and Elon. Next: An Intriguing Game Mer. Vs. Virginia Tech. People also read … 3. Gonzaga (9-2) earns a spot after beating Texas Tech in Phoenix. Next: Monday vs. Northern Arizona. 4. Purdue (10-1) gains four spots after beating Butler in Indianapolis. Next: Monday versus Incarnate Verb. 5. UCLA (8-1) is staying here after a week of inactivity brought on by the woes of COVID-19. Then: another week of inactivity. 6. Kansas (9-1) stay here after beating Stephen F. Austin. Next: Mar. in Colorado. 7. Arizona (11-0) stay here after beating Northern Colorado and California Baptist. Next: A big game Wednesday in Tennessee. 8. Iowa State (11-0) gains three spots after beating Southeast Louisiana. Next: Mar. vs. Chicago State. 9. Ohio State (8-2) remains here after a week of inactivity due to COVID-19 issues. Then: another week of inactivity. 10. Alabama (9-2) lost seven places after losing to Memphis and defeating Jacksonville State. Next: An intriguing game on Tuesday against Davidson in Birmingham. 11. Xavier (11-1) gains three places after beating Morehead St. and Marquette. Next: a great Tuesday game. against Villanova. 12. Seton Hall (9-1) remains here after a week of inactivity due to the woes of COVID-19. Next: Hopefully a return to DePaul on Thursday. 13. Michigan State (9-2) remains here after a week of inactivity. Next: Mar. vs. Oakland in Detroit. 14. Southern Cal (12-0) gains three spots after beating UC Irvine and Georgia Tech in Phoenix. Next: A week of inactivity due to the woes of COVID-19. 15. Colorado State (10-0) stays here after a week of inactivity due to COVID-19 issues. Then: another week of inactivity. 16. LSU (11-0) remains here after beating Northwestern State and defeating La. Tech at Bossier City. Next: Wed vs. Lipscomb. 17. Auburn (10-1) gains two spots after beating N. Alabama and winning in St. Louis. Next: Wed vs. Murray State. 18. Providence (11-1) gains two places on my ballot (I had already ranked Providence last week, unlike many voters) after winning at UConn. Next: Wed vs. Georgetown. 19. Wisconsin (9-2) gains two places after beating Nicholls. Next: Thursday. vs. Morgan St. 20. Houston (10-2) gains two spots after beating Louisiana and beating Oklahoma State at Fort Worth. Next: Wed vs. Texas St. 21. Kentucky (8-2) comes back on my ballot here after a week away after crushing North Carolina. Next: Wed vs. Louisville. 22. Texas (8-2) gains three places after beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff and beating Stanford in Vegas. Next: Wed against Rice. 23. Texas Tech (8-2) remains here after beating Arkansas State and losing to Gonzaga in Phoenix. Next: Mer. Vs. E. Washington. 24. Tennessee (8-2) stay here after beating USC Upstate. Next: The Big Game Wed vs. Arizona. 25. For this last place, I tried a lot to leave Villanova or UConn on my ballot there. I also watched Loyola of Chicago, but Loyola has had an inactive week and isn’t going to play again until January, so I’ll wait to rank Loyola. Instead, I decided to put West Virginia (10-1) on my ballot at No. 25. WVU won at UAB on Saturday. WVU defeated injury-plagued UConn earlier this month, so I’m going to rank WVU instead of UConn. Next for WVU: Wed vs. Youngstown State. Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://roanoke.com/sports/college/mark-bermans-new-ap-top-25-mens-basketball-ballot/article_942067aa-6158-11ec-97a1-d3f45cd1d84c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos