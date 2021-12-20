Fashion
Scotsman obituary: Chris Clyne, haute couture fashion designer
In 1990 I was standing next to Chrissie Clyne in the entrance hall of the Royal Scottish Academy when the Princess of Wales, for whom she had previously designed clothes, arrived for a fundraising auction to benefit Waverley Care. By the time she spotted Chrissie, Diana ignored protocol and separated from those around her to talk to her.
This is the impact Chris Clyne has had on so many people she has met. Small in stature, red-haired with an all-encompassing and sometimes infuriating bubbly personality (his timing in his private life was infuriating), you just couldn’t ignore him, and you wouldn’t. Before moving her studio to London in 2017, she and her talented seamstresses had outfitted many of the best in Scotland, counting among her clientele members of the Scottish aristocracy and several internationally recognized stars from the stage, film and theater. television, from which she remained discreet.
Christine Jennifer Clyne was born in Porthcawl and raised in Wales. She attended Westonbirt School in Gloucestershire and then studied and trained tailoring in London and Paris. She started her first business, Buckle Under, with her business partner and friend Viv Knowland in the early 1970s, creating clothes and accessories for the best in London, and creating a client base so strong that meeting demand became a problem. challenge.
After her marriage in 1973 to the Director of Lands and Heritage, David MacLehose, she arrived in Edinburgh, where she started her own business and during the week visited a showroom in London. The couple had two daughters, Polly and Coco, before going their separate ways. By this time, Chrissie had developed a genuine love for Scotland and its capital, drawing a significant following for her sleek, stylish, surprisingly original and not exactly cheap haute couture clothes which regularly featured in fashion magazines on glossy, on TV and in movies, and most recently on stage for the annual Fingask Follies event held at Fingask Castle. It was on her initiative that several unforgettable charity events were organized in Edinburgh in the late 1980s. She organized extravagant parades in McEwen Hall, Hopetoun House and Harburn House in West Lothian. There was the Oriental Ball for Childrens Cancer Fund at the Royal Museum of Scotland in 1989, the first time such an event had taken place in this remarkable building.
Read more
Read more
Scotsman obituary: respected Scottish potter Janet Adam
At Chrissies’ suggestion, catering was provided by a consortium of the best Indian, Bangladeshi and Chinese restaurants in Edinburgh. Over 800 tickets were sold, in the presence of celebrities including actress Patricia Hodge, broadcaster Gordon Honeycombe and the Duke of Braganza, contender for the throne of Portugal. Another triumph was the Fête champêtre which was held under a marquee outside Inverleith House in the Royal Botanic Garden, where guests were asked to wear regency attire. Cabaret was provided by That Swing Thang, band Mike dAbo, Kit & The Widow and Dillie Keane of Fascinating Aida. There was a popular Gorbachev Vodka Slammers Tent and the dancing continued into the early hours of the morning, with large funds raised and distributed between the 369 Art Gallery in Cowgate and cancer and children’s charities in Scotland.
In the early ’90s, she and I collaborated on a series of newspaper interviews for Scotland on Sunday, including with legendary Zandra Rhodes, textile designer Jamie Wellstead and a Christmas special on the Ackergill Tower in Caithness. Exquisite jewelry, feather earrings, original accessories, buttons, shoes, earrings, gloves, hats and handbags her showroom was a treasure of exoticism. Each year, she embarks on a different theme to inspire her collections. Commissions included the house uniforms of the Drambuie Beverage Company and the St Leonards School uniforms in St Andrews.
A trip to Mexico with her daughter Coco provided vibrant South American inspiration to her design portfolio. She was constantly ahead of her time, constantly on the lookout for the latest trend, always encouraging young design students and artists that she was passionate about seeing succeed.
In 2007, she was approached by Dovecote Studios in Edinburgh to create a garment that would truly represent the versatility of weavers’ art. The result, in collaboration with master weaver Naomi Robertson, was a spectacular multi-colored corset made up of 12 shaped and brilliantly colored pieces, a museum treasure for the third millennium. Chrissies’ departure from Edinburgh marked a new adventure for her and she eventually settled in her home in the Cotswolds to be close to her daughters and their families.
She never slowed down and in addition to tailoring she took on a number of interior orders, bringing a refreshing wave of innovation and style to the counties in the South West of England.
She always said she would keep working and creating until the end. So although unexpected and far too soon for all of us, his wish has been granted. We have lost a wonderfully dynamic and inspiring spirit whose passion for creativity will continue to inspire others as it did during her lifetime.
A church service is scheduled to take place today at 11:45 am at St Marys, Upper Swell, GL54 1EW. A memorial service will be held in 2022.
If you would like to submit an obituary (800-1000 words preferably, with a jpeg image), or have a subject suggestion, contact [email protected]
A message from the editor
Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription. Click on this link for more details.
Sources
2/ https://www.scotsman.com/news/people/scotsman-obituaries-chris-clyne-haute-couture-fashion-designer-3498872
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]