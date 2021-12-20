Scotsman obituary: Chris Clyne, haute couture fashion designer

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:148.5884%"/> Fashion designer Chris Clyne at her home in 2013

In 1990 I was standing next to Chrissie Clyne in the entrance hall of the Royal Scottish Academy when the Princess of Wales, for whom she had previously designed clothes, arrived for a fundraising auction to benefit Waverley Care. By the time she spotted Chrissie, Diana ignored protocol and separated from those around her to talk to her.

This is the impact Chris Clyne has had on so many people she has met. Small in stature, red-haired with an all-encompassing and sometimes infuriating bubbly personality (his timing in his private life was infuriating), you just couldn’t ignore him, and you wouldn’t. Before moving her studio to London in 2017, she and her talented seamstresses had outfitted many of the best in Scotland, counting among her clientele members of the Scottish aristocracy and several internationally recognized stars from the stage, film and theater. television, from which she remained discreet.

Christine Jennifer Clyne was born in Porthcawl and raised in Wales. She attended Westonbirt School in Gloucestershire and then studied and trained tailoring in London and Paris. She started her first business, Buckle Under, with her business partner and friend Viv Knowland in the early 1970s, creating clothes and accessories for the best in London, and creating a client base so strong that meeting demand became a problem. challenge.

After her marriage in 1973 to the Director of Lands and Heritage, David MacLehose, she arrived in Edinburgh, where she started her own business and during the week visited a showroom in London. The couple had two daughters, Polly and Coco, before going their separate ways. By this time, Chrissie had developed a genuine love for Scotland and its capital, drawing a significant following for her sleek, stylish, surprisingly original and not exactly cheap haute couture clothes which regularly featured in fashion magazines on glossy, on TV and in movies, and most recently on stage for the annual Fingask Follies event held at Fingask Castle. It was on her initiative that several unforgettable charity events were organized in Edinburgh in the late 1980s. She organized extravagant parades in McEwen Hall, Hopetoun House and Harburn House in West Lothian. There was the Oriental Ball for Childrens Cancer Fund at the Royal Museum of Scotland in 1989, the first time such an event had taken place in this remarkable building.

At Chrissies’ suggestion, catering was provided by a consortium of the best Indian, Bangladeshi and Chinese restaurants in Edinburgh. Over 800 tickets were sold, in the presence of celebrities including actress Patricia Hodge, broadcaster Gordon Honeycombe and the Duke of Braganza, contender for the throne of Portugal. Another triumph was the Fête champêtre which was held under a marquee outside Inverleith House in the Royal Botanic Garden, where guests were asked to wear regency attire. Cabaret was provided by That Swing Thang, band Mike dAbo, Kit & The Widow and Dillie Keane of Fascinating Aida. There was a popular Gorbachev Vodka Slammers Tent and the dancing continued into the early hours of the morning, with large funds raised and distributed between the 369 Art Gallery in Cowgate and cancer and children’s charities in Scotland.

In the early ’90s, she and I collaborated on a series of newspaper interviews for Scotland on Sunday, including with legendary Zandra Rhodes, textile designer Jamie Wellstead and a Christmas special on the Ackergill Tower in Caithness. Exquisite jewelry, feather earrings, original accessories, buttons, shoes, earrings, gloves, hats and handbags her showroom was a treasure of exoticism. Each year, she embarks on a different theme to inspire her collections. Commissions included the house uniforms of the Drambuie Beverage Company and the St Leonards School uniforms in St Andrews.

A trip to Mexico with her daughter Coco provided vibrant South American inspiration to her design portfolio. She was constantly ahead of her time, constantly on the lookout for the latest trend, always encouraging young design students and artists that she was passionate about seeing succeed.

In 2007, she was approached by Dovecote Studios in Edinburgh to create a garment that would truly represent the versatility of weavers’ art. The result, in collaboration with master weaver Naomi Robertson, was a spectacular multi-colored corset made up of 12 shaped and brilliantly colored pieces, a museum treasure for the third millennium. Chrissies’ departure from Edinburgh marked a new adventure for her and she eventually settled in her home in the Cotswolds to be close to her daughters and their families.

She never slowed down and in addition to tailoring she took on a number of interior orders, bringing a refreshing wave of innovation and style to the counties in the South West of England.

She always said she would keep working and creating until the end. So although unexpected and far too soon for all of us, his wish has been granted. We have lost a wonderfully dynamic and inspiring spirit whose passion for creativity will continue to inspire others as it did during her lifetime.

A church service is scheduled to take place today at 11:45 am at St Marys, Upper Swell, GL54 1EW. A memorial service will be held in 2022.

