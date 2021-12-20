SCANDAL Hungarian Miss Universe contestant paraded in cheap outfit





Just a few days ago, on December 13, the 70th annual Miss Universe took place in Eilat, Israel. Every competitor was eager to share their national costumes, except for the Hungarian competitor Viktria Jzmin. The Miss Universe beauty pageant has several stages. At some point, competitors must present their national costumes on stage. Like 444 reported, when it was Hungary’s turn this year, Viktria Jzmin stepped out of the backstage in a Zara HUF 9995 dress, holding a huge Hungarian flag. Instead of a costume with, for example, the traditional Hungarian Maty embroidery, she had to wear a dress that anyone could buy and wear at any time. While the dress is by no means unique to Hungary, with the tricolor it made it clear which country it represents. However, Viktria’s costume was criticized by critics. According to some people, the Hungarian national dress is so beautiful that it should not have been left out in the competition. Others said they shouldn’t have given Viktria such a simple dress. Szandra Proksa, the Hungarian Miss Universe 2015 contestant, believes people should refrain from blaming Viktria. Like her said, the competitors are just “puppets” in disguise. They have no say in what costume to wear. Everything is in the hands of the organizers. Here are two of the most impressive national costumes just for comparison: Puerto Rico and Peru, respectively. Even though Viktria’s dress was not a success, it is already out of stock in Zara. Seems like a lot of us would love to be beauty queens, even if only for a short time. Harnaaz Sandhu, representative of India, was crowned Miss Universe 2021, her predecessor, Andrea Meza of Mexico, gave her the crown. Read also 3 Hungarian universities among the 30 best in Europe and Central Asia Source: 444, 168, 24.hu

