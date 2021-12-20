Ranveer Singh pushes back the cardigan trend in 1983 sales. We love his winter style | Fashion trends

Cardigans have evolved throughout the timeline of fashion history as a timeless garment that can be as masculine or feminine as one wants and then there is Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who believes in the fluidity of genres and can wear any outfit with sartorial elegance, genre without bar. During the promotions of his next sports film, ’83, Ranveer has been seen killing the cardigan trend and we love its wintery style.

Making us swoon over his smoking cowboy avatar during the promotions of 83, Ranveer donned oversized cardigans and her effortlessly chic style is a versatile winter fashion lens for men. The internet is currently teeming with photos from his recent photoshoots and fans can’t keep their cool.

In one set of photos, Ranveer is seen donning a black turtleneck, tucked into a pair of crisp white bell-bottom pants and they were layered with a brown-based cardigan that featured ethnic prints throughout. Completing her outfit with a tan cowboy hat from The V Renaissance and a pair of black point-toe boots from Balmain, Ranveer accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses and a ring from Louis Vuitton, as well as a Kichu range.

Doing some awesome poses for the camera, Ranveer looked home with his quirky, quirky fashion style. In another set of photos, the Bollywood hunk was seen donning a white turtleneck, tucked into gray elephant-leg pants and layered on top of a gray-colored, cashmere-made bandana jacquard cardigan.

The oversized cardigan featured a shawl collar and was decorated with geometric jacquard patterns, real horn buttons and multi-colored fringe trims. Completing her outfit with a black cowboy hat from Brixton and a pair of black boots from Saint Laurent, Ranveer accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses from Percy Lau and a finger ring from Louis Vuitton.

The cardigans are attributed to the Italian luxury brand Alanui which boasts of colorful jacquard knits including hooded styles, oversized cashmere cardigans, cable knit sweaters and comfy blankets which are a perfect travel companion and make homage to Amerindian iconography. Ranveer Singh has been styled by famous fashion stylists Eka Lakhani, Fatima Baluch and Arzoo Nagraik.

