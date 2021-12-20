Nora Fatehi drops a romantic look in an eye-catching red dress worth 80k: See her bold pics here | Fashion trends





Dancer-turned-actress Nora Fatehi has a knack for serving up red carpet-ready fashion moments with her endless sartorial choices. Whether she’s attending an event or performing in a photoshoot, her looks are sure to turn heads no matter what the occasion. Now her brand new pics in a red dress are causing a stir online and sure to wow you too. Speaking to Instagram on Sunday night, Nora posted several photos of herself in an off-the-shoulder dress, confidently strutting around as if the world were her runway. “And the dirt they threw at my name turned to dirt and I grew up in it,” the Dilbar Girl captioned the post. She served up the elegance and vibe of the patroness in the eye-catching dress. The red dress comes from the shelves of international clothing brand Tarik Ediz, and she paired it with accessories from Christian Louboutin. Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio styled Nora’s romantic red look for the shoot. Keep scrolling to see all of her photos. READ ALSO | Nora Fatehi is a modern Greek goddess in a stunning dress with slit on the thighs: all photos Nora chose an off-the-shoulder dress in an irresistible red hue for the photoshoot. Its effortless elegance makes it a great look for an evening dress for those who aren’t afraid to make bold choices. It features an all-over drape effect, a full bodice, a risky thigh-high slit to the side, and a sculpting silhouette that accentuates its hourglass figure. The floor-sweeping train of Nora’s backless outfit brought a modern and edgy touch to her look. She wore the dress with pointy gold pumps embellished with embellishments, dainty earrings, rings and a diamond encrusted choker necklace. Slender side braids hanging off the shoulders, nude lipstick, matching eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, and a crisp edge round off Nora’s glam choices with the ensemble. Nora Fatehi paired the dress with Christian Louboutin pumps. If you would like to include this dress in your wardrobe, we have also found all the details for you. Called Deja Sunset Dress, it is available on the Tarik Ediz website. It will cost you Approximately 88,588 ($ 1,165). The Deja Sunset dress. (tarikediz.com) What do you think of the whole of Nora? Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

