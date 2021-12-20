Kate Middleton urges image-obsessed millennials to shy away from fast fashion | Royal | News





The Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall wore eco-friendly outfits to attend the UN COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow last month. The future queen donned a recycled polyester Ganni vest and her old pair of See by Chloe boots – the ninth time she’s worn the hiking boots.

The appearance came shortly after the mother-of-three was stunned at Prince William’s Earthshot Prize in London. Kate appeared on the red carpet wearing a pastel-colored Alexander McQueen dress she wore in Los Angeles to the BAFTAs about 10 years ago. Such a move would have been called into question in the recent past, but the Duchess has been praised for leading the way in sustainable fashion. And giving it such a big platform will only encourage others to shy away from “fast fashion,” according to CODOGIRL founder Yulia Omelich. READ MORE :: Royal Family LIVE: Harry and Meghan ‘fail’ in US

“Every time a new garment is made, resources are wasted and the old clothes are thrown into landfills. “About 11 million tonnes of US textile waste goes to landfill each year along with synthetics that take hundreds of years to decompose. “Clothing can be durable if its lifespan is extended. This can be achieved by reusing, recycling, reselling or remodeling existing clothing into a “new” fashion. “The objective is to curb the demand for fast fashion, which will force the supply to contract.

“This is why Kate’s appearance at the Earthshot Awards was so powerful. She looked amazing and raised awareness of an important issue. “The fashion industry has long felt that everything has to be new and that wearing the same clothes again is old and boring. “Kate has shown that this is not true and that having such a prominent member of the returning royal family gives the movement real weight. “It was in its infancy before, but his support has given him a huge boost.”

Ms Omelich, who lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, believes women should take a “Wall Street wallet approach” to their wardrobes. Discounts of up to 70% can be found on recycled designer items and because they are second-hand, the carbon footprint remains the same, she explained. She said: “Luxury fashion, if acquired correctly, can be an investment and there are ways to own it while being smart with your money and taking care of the environment at the same time.”

