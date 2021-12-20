Dress for the holiday season – go for retro or second-hand clothes





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.4815%"/> Kim Kardashian wore vintage clothes (Photo: Shutterstock) Going Green by Angela Terry, green activist and consumer expert, who separates the facts of climate change from the fiction and how you can take simple, practical steps to help save the planet. To follow @ouronehome for more advice. Q: I want to dress for festive celebrations, but how can I look fabulous without harming the planet? Register now to our daily newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise A: There are many eco-friendly ways to dress without buying anything new. It’s about being creative. For starters, did you know that clothing rental is booming? It’s a great way to save wardrobe space and money. Even Marks & Spencer gets into the act. The street retailer recently partnered with fashion rental site Hirestreet to offer women’s clothing from its Autograph line. Other sites worth checking out are Girl Meets Dress and My Wardrobe HQ. Alternatively, you can buy vintage or used. Considering stars like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, and Gwyneth Paltrow have all worn vintage for special occasions, it’s definitely glamorous. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5039%"/> Kim Kardashian wore vintage clothes (Photo: Shutterstock) But you don’t have to spend your money on retro designer clothes in specialty stores. Have you thought about the idea that older parents could be the source of some fantastic vintage finds? After all, Princess Beatrice wore her 1960s grandma dress for her wedding in 2020 (of course, it helps that her grandmother the Queen!) If there aren’t 50s cocktail dresses in your aunt’s closet, websites like Oxfam have an incredible range of almost new outfits, which you can search by size, designer, and color. Alternatively, you can recycle an old item of clothing. The Love Your Clothes site is full of ideas. Or you can go for something called swishing and organize clothing swap events with friends. Make sure to serve sparkling! If you are not the same height, you can focus on the accessories. Handbags, scarves, belts and jewelry can instantly enhance an outfit. You can even rent a designer handbag from Selfridges or Hurr. If you are still tempted to buy street clothes, try to buy good quality clothes that will last. Fashion is one of the most polluting industries. It creates up to ten percent of all global greenhouse gas emissions. This is significantly more than all aviation and shipping emissions combined. If we don’t give up on fast fashion, the The United Nations estimates that it will absorb a quarter of the world’s carbon budget by 2050. The British are the biggest fast fashion junkies in Europe. Every year, we send 300,000 tonnes of clothing to the landfill. Much of it is made from nylon or polyester, which, like plastics, are made from petroleum. These tissues can take 200 years to decompose, leaving dangerous microplastics in the soil and the oceans. Hopefully the time comes for us to reconsider our attitudes towards shopping and embrace a green style that lasts. Celebrity place Floodwaters don’t care who you are.Located on an island in the Thames, Hollywood actor George Clooney’s 12 million-resident mansion is at risk of inundation. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6992%"/> Hollywood actor George Clooney’s home at risk of flooding The Oscar winner, 60, moved into the Grade II listed property with his lawyer wife Amal in 2016. Its grounds were flooded that same year and also in 2020, when their tennis court, summer veranda and much of their lawn were left underwater. As a result, they invested in flood equipment to protect their home. Green exchange Exchange your Christmas cookies for reusable cookies. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.9%"/> Replace crackers with reusable crackers (photo: shutterstock) In the UK, around 40 million crackers go into the trash. Since most of them contain single-use plastic, this represents an incredible amount of pollution. You can buy reusable crackers from sites like Keep This Cracker. How to deal with a risk of flooding < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6992%"/> Global warming leading to flooding (Photo: Shutterstock) With Storm Arwen and then Storm Barra hitting the UK, we are already experiencing the increase in extreme weather events that accompany global warming. And it’s not just us. All over the world, from Spain to Hawaii, heavy rainfall and flooding are on the increase. Indeed, a study by the World Meteorological Organization indicates that two-thirds of the world’s land will experience wetter and more variable conditions as things warmer. One in five homes here in the UK could be flooded. This is a terrible situation made worse by the fact that too many affected people are not even aware of their own situation. How do you know if your home or business is in danger? Change in precipitation It is not only people living along the coast, rivers or reservoirs who need to consider this issue. Flooding of surface water and groundwater is increasingly common. With every one degree increase in temperature, the atmosphere contains seven percent more humidity, which means the rains are more torrential. Drainage systems cannot cope with such intense downpours and the groundwater table rises and soils are saturated. This is when flash floods occur. To verify The first thing you can do is check your local flood risk. This site allows you to check every English postcode and also provides links to flood risk in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, these figures provided by the executive of Northern Ireland, the Scottish respectively. Environmental Protection Agency and Natural Resources Wales. Act The most important thing to do if you are at risk is to take action. A flood may seem highly unlikely if there is no memory of the flooding in your community, but these are times like no other. Warned is warned. Here are three things to do immediately: sign up for free flood alerts, check that your property insurance covers flooding, and plan for the worst to happen, in terms of where you, your loved ones and your pets are. company could stay. New homes Finally, if you are buying a new home, be very careful about the risk of flooding. It sounds incredible, but planning requests have been granted for the construction of more than 5,000 new homes in areas at risk of flooding in England alone this year. You don’t want to invest your hard earned money in a house that’s destined to end up underwater. Fact or fiction Hand washing is more environmentally friendly than a dishwasher. It’s wrong! Dishwashers are getting more energy and water efficient, so ditch the rubber gloves and let the machine do the job. Just make sure you fill it out correctly first. Other green items:

