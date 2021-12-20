Luxurious decors and scotch tape are just the start of the experience at the Sydney Grooming Lounge Face of Man

We know the art of men’s skincare: black packaging, not too many swear words, simple message. The market for men’s skin care is largely a simple business. Corn recent reports are pointing to huge opportunities in the men’s beauty and wellness space, and brands are starting to take notice.
Face of Man started at Sydneys Strand Arcade in 1978 as a men’s grooming salon. But over the past four decades times have changed; the needs of its customers have evolved and the company has grown to meet them. Kylie Hayden bought the business in 2008 and turned it into a men’s skin paradise. In 2011, she moved it to a new space on George Street.
When I bought the business in 2008, it was located in a 60 square meter store and only had three skin treatments, the focal treatment being waxing, says Hayden. Large format sheet. I presented the first piece of equipment, which was a microdermabrasion machine. Customers immediately adopted it, so now I’m proud to say that we have 18 luxury skin treatments.
These treatments include microdermabrasion (a treatment that removes the outermost layer of the skin), skin needling, laser hair removal, massage, and even tattoo removal.
Hayden says men’s perceptions of beauty and skin care have changed dramatically. This has clearly changed and we can see it on social media. Now, male influencers are posting about their favorite products and lines, and sports figures are posting about how many skin cancers they’ve eliminated because they didn’t use daily SPF.
Hayden has witnessed a huge shift in the way men view advanced procedures, such as skin needling, light therapy, and facials, and wanted to create a space where men feel at home. comfortable and relaxed. We have developed a one-of-a-kind experience, rather than just focusing on the procedural aspect, she says.
This experience includes a scotch on arrival, to be enjoyed in the ambient setting with soothing music, sumptuous art deco interiors and a selection of luxury chocolates.
A skin care lover with an above average knowledge of skin care and beauty, I decided to put the services of Face of Mans to the test on my own skin. I couldn’t wait to see how the experience stacked up against the (often female-focused) salons I usually visit.
My therapist Kate, who I saw on both salon visits, was ready to answer any questions I had about the processes and my skin. My first session was the Deep Needle Therapy, which consists of piercing the epidermis with ultra-fine stainless steel needles to stimulate and regenerate the skin and promote the penetration of the products. It took some downtime for my skin to recover, but Kate’s care and attention to detail was comparable to any high end female-focused salon I had visited.
This begged the question: do men really need to visit a salon designed for them? Hayden points out that men’s skin is fundamentally different and behaves differently from women’s skin.
It’s a whole different experience for men. The range of products we use are perfect for men’s skin, which is often oilier and 30% thicker than women’s skin; we also teach clients how they should take care of their skin at home with a regular skin care routine.
I was also treated to a new process developed during lockdown, for customers who wanted to see improvement after looking at themselves on Zoom over the past two years. Hayden says the new combination of treatments, LED Platinum, has become one of the most popular salons. It combines microdermabrasion with oxygen facial treatment and LED light therapy.
[It] treats skin imperfections and fights abnormal bacteria. With no downtime, the treatment is ideal for men who want more pampering, she says.
Face of Man has a little something for men different technical services for care professionals (or amateurs who need to explain the jargon to them), relaxing depilations or massages and facials for those who need a little bit of time.
We want to make sure we can offer results-oriented treatments as well as some time to escape the world and disconnect, says Hayden.
Man’s face
Level 10/300 George Street, Sydney
(02) 9232 7138
Hours:
Mon to Wed 9:19:30 a.m.
Fall 9:20:30 a.m.
Fri 9:19:30
Sat 9h17h30
faceofman.com.au
@faceofmansydney