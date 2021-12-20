Luxurious decors and scotch tape are just the start of the experience at the Sydney Grooming Lounge Face of Man

We know the art of men’s skincare: black packaging, not too many swear words, simple message. The market for men’s skin care is largely a simple business. Corn recent reports are pointing to huge opportunities in the men’s beauty and wellness space, and brands are starting to take notice. Face of Man started at Sydneys Strand Arcade in 1978 as a men’s grooming salon. But over the past four decades times have changed; the needs of its customers have evolved and the company has grown to meet them. Kylie Hayden bought the business in 2008 and turned it into a men’s skin paradise. In 2011, she moved it to a new space on George Street. When I bought the business in 2008, it was located in a 60 square meter store and only had three skin treatments, the focal treatment being waxing, says Hayden. Large format sheet. I presented the first piece of equipment, which was a microdermabrasion machine. Customers immediately adopted it, so now I’m proud to say that we have 18 luxury skin treatments.

These treatments include microdermabrasion (a treatment that removes the outermost layer of the skin), skin needling, laser hair removal, massage, and even tattoo removal. Hayden says men’s perceptions of beauty and skin care have changed dramatically. This has clearly changed and we can see it on social media. Now, male influencers are posting about their favorite products and lines, and sports figures are posting about how many skin cancers they’ve eliminated because they didn’t use daily SPF. Hayden has witnessed a huge shift in the way men view advanced procedures, such as skin needling, light therapy, and facials, and wanted to create a space where men feel at home. comfortable and relaxed. We have developed a one-of-a-kind experience, rather than just focusing on the procedural aspect, she says. This experience includes a scotch on arrival, to be enjoyed in the ambient setting with soothing music, sumptuous art deco interiors and a selection of luxury chocolates. A skin care lover with an above average knowledge of skin care and beauty, I decided to put the services of Face of Mans to the test on my own skin. I couldn’t wait to see how the experience stacked up against the (often female-focused) salons I usually visit.