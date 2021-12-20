Fashion Face-to-Face: Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the Sabyasachi floral saree best?





We are in the latter part of the year and who would have thought we could see celebrities sporting very similar outfits to others a few years ago! Katrina Kaif’s wedding to Vicky Kaushal was one of the biggest Bollywood weddings of the year and featured the most beautiful Sabyasachi designs. Her pre-wedding tulle saree, which featured floral appliques all over, looked absolutely stunning. But it gave us a feeling of déjà vu and we dug deep and found that Deepika Padukone sported a saree very similar to Katrina’s! Deepika padukone

In 2017 at the Marathi Filmfare Awards, Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet in a gorgeous sheer saree with floral appliques scattered throughout. She draped the piece over a simple sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline and the edges of her saree also featured a floral lace cutout hem with a long pallu sweeping the floor. Her sari also wore a long train sweeping the floor. She styled the drape with gold and pink earrings also from the designer for the awards ceremony. Her then long hair was parted and styled in waves effortlessly. In her usual style, Deepika Padukone’s makeup involved thick smoky eyes, full eyebrows, contoured cheekbones, flushed cheeks, and simple rosy lips to enhance her outfit. Katrina kaif

For her pre-wedding photoshoot with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wore a sheer tulle saree with a silhouette like a white wedding dress. Her vintage-inspired tulle number was made from hand-cut English flowers and took around 1,800 hours to create with the help of 40 artisans. Also created by ace designer Sabyasachi, Katrina Kaif’s saree was draped over a floral long-sleeved blouse. Over this, the actress also draped a train sweeping the floor. She also accessorized her look with an uncut diamond choker with Russian opals and emeralds with matching earrings. A floral bouquet also completed her pre-wedding look. Kat’s makeup was soft, with defined eyes, rosy cheeks, and glossy pink lips ensuring that she pulled off the subtle glamorous makeup look. Her hair has been slicked back and styled in easy waves to complement it more. While Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone’s sarees were different and worn years apart, they featured similar floral applique work on sheer material and sweeping trails. Who do you think wore the flowery Sabyasachi saree best – Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif? Comment below and let us know. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt is a golden girl in a Sabyasachi golden tulle lehenga with a velvet dupatta: Yay or Nay?

