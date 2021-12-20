Fashion
Manchester United: Jesse Lingard “WILL STAY in January to fight for his place”
Jesse Lingard “WILL STAY at Manchester United in January with the aim of breaking through the plans of interim boss Ralf Rangnick” despite his willingness to EXIT Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- Jesse Lingard’s Manchester United contract expires at end of season
- From January he is eligible to sign a pre-contract with any club from abroad
- New report detailed Lingard will fight for his place at United in January
- He has only made eight Premier League appearances this season, all as a substitute
Jesse Lingard is set to stay at Manchester United in January and fight for his place under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, according to a new report.
The 29-year-old has found himself as a spare at Old Trafford so far in this campaign, having made just eight Premier League appearances, all off the bench.
This led to calls for a move in January, but athleticism detailed that Lingard, who no longer has a contract with United at the end of the current season, is ready to close his contract and stay with United next month.
Jesse Lingard (left) reportedly decided to fight for his place at Man United in January
In November, Sportsmail reported that it was Lingard’s decision to leave United in January in search of regular football.
He had rejected an extension offer in October and, amid Barcelona and AC Milan’s interest in the continent, was keen to make a fresh start elsewhere.
Lingard is desperate to be selected by England for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and knows he needs regular minutes by next November to convince boss Gareth Southgate.
But the latest report suggested a change in mentality under Rangnick, who arrived to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the ax.
Lingard impressed on loan at West Ham for the second half of last season and he was expected to return to Manchester United with a bigger role on the horizon.
That didn’t happen as such and his only two starts so far this season have come in the Carabao Cup and a recent Champions League rubber death against Young Boys.
Lingard is in a position to sign a pre-contract deal with clubs abroad as early as January 1, but with the report indicating the midfielder is ready to fight for his place, he is unlikely to appeal for his future before getting closer to his contract. expiry.
Lingard hasn’t managed a single Premier League start for United so far this season
Acting boss Ralf Rangnick looks to cut bloated squad in winter transfer window
Having made a lasting impression at West Ham – where he has scored nine goals in 16 appearances – there will be a lot of interest in Lingard if he becomes available for free.
Talks on a new deal to stay at United were underway at the start of the year, but they have reportedly come to a standstill now and there are no plans to remedy the situation in the near future.
West Ham boss David Moyes was keen to make a permanent deal with Lingard following his loan, but his price was lowered.
But recently he spoke about the United midfielder’s lack of playing time and expressed his disappointment.
“I can’t really speak to him because he’s a Manchester United player and it’s not for me to speak,” Moyes said earlier this month.
At West Ham he scored nine goals and had five assists to help them qualify for the Europa League
“But he was really good for us. Jesse knows what we all think about him here. My disappointment for Jesse would be that I think he’s such a talented football player and doesn’t play.
“He played a big role in our second half of last season. But you have to give credit to the players here, they evolved without Jesse.
“People would have thought Jesse made a difference here. But the players have moved on and taken to another level themselves.
“But I have to say Jesse was a big part of it.”
