72% of consumers say they spent more on fashion in 2021 than last year: Survey





Seventy-two percent of those polled in a pan-Indian survey conducted by the Buy Now, Pay Later platform ZestMoney said they spent more on fashion in 2021 than the previous year, indicating a resurgence in consumer spending and the request in the segment. The consumer survey was conducted to better understand the buying behavior and preferences of customers in the fashion industry, ZestMoney said in an official statement. The pan-Indian study drew 2,800 responses, of which 85% were Millennials and Gen Z. According to the survey, customers in the 18-30 age group are the driving force behind the demand for online fashion, with 71% spending in this category. Additionally, the average ticket size for female transactions was 20% larger than that for male transactions. According to the survey, 58% of those polled said they spent more than 5,000 rupees on their fashion needs in the past three months. About 54% of those surveyed said they would prefer the “buy now, pay later” method to finance their fashion purchases. Other popular options were debit, credit, and cash. “In India, fashion and lifestyle is emerging as one of the most important categories for us. Consumers appreciate the flexibility and convenience of paying later for their fashion purchases and we expect the category to see increasing adoption, ”said Lizzie Chapman, CEO and Co-Founder ZestMoney. “The survey highlights that today’s digitally savvy Generation Y and Generation Z are increasingly choosing to pay later to finance their fashion needs. In fact, we’ve seen 100% transaction growth for the category, as the merchant base has doubled in the past three months. Chapman added. The company expects its fashion and beauty merchant base to grow 25-fold in the coming year. The data collected from the survey indicates that the main Tier I cities that drive the demand for fashion and beauty are Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune. The main Tier II and III markets fueling demand included Assam, Anantapur, Haridwar and Kanchipuram. Ecommerce platforms have remained the preferred means of purchase for the majority of customers, with 72% preferring to shop online because of the increased convenience and hassle-free experience they offer. However, 76% said they were also comfortable buying in person from physical stores. Data indicates the growing trend of customers to make eco-friendly choices and support brands that support ethical fashion, as 73% said they are environmentally conscious and prioritize sustainability when shopping. fashion. While 75% of those questioned preferred to support local and local brands rather than international brands to push the made in India. Also read: Mumbai had the highest number of weddings in 2021; Bangalore and Hyderabad followed suit: report

