Here’s everything you need to know about men’s skin care





New Delhi: Have you started to spot frequent dry patches on your skin? Or has your skin become scaly or stretchy recently? Well, it’s because the winters are here. This cold, dry weather requires not only cozy blankets and hot chocolate, but an extra dose of nourishment for your skin as well. During winters, the air becomes cooler and humidity levels drop dramatically, which helps moisture escape faster than usual through the layers of our skin, leaving it dry, tight and scaly. . Now, while you can’t avoid winters entirely, you can prevent dry skin by following a proper routine with the right products. Here’s a step-by-step guide to creating the perfect winter routine for your skin, shared by Megha Asher, Co-Founder of Juicy Chemistry: Step 1: clean up

The first step in any skin care routine is choosing the right cleanser for your skin type, which gently cleanses the skin without stripping it of its natural moisture. A cold-processed papaya, apricot, and tangerine bar soap and saffron, marula, and ylang-ylang face wash are specially formulated for dry skin concerns. Their super-rich formula helps replenish the skin’s lipids and leaves the skin nourished. Frequency – AM and PM Step 2: your

The next step is to tone your skin with a moisturizing toner that rebalances the skin’s pH and prepares it for better absorption of the following products. The 100% Lavender Toning Mist is composed of pure, organic lavender water that hydrates, soothes and rejuvenates dry and dull skin. Frequency – AM and PM Step 3: Hydrate

The next and crucial step for winter skin is to hydrate the skin. Choose an appropriate facial oil to hydrate the skin and create an occlusive layer to inhibit moisture loss. Saffron Red Raspberry Face Oil is an antioxidant-rich formula that helps deeply hydrate the skin and restore its natural glow. Frequency – AM For the night, use a rich moisturizer that regenerates the skin deeply and promotes repair at the cellular level. Our Australian Sandalwood & Myrrh Night Cream is a blend of organic butters and vegetable oils that deeply hydrate skin and promote even, youthful skin. Frequency – PM If you love to keep a beard, don’t forget to give your beard hair that extra dose of hydration with our 100 percent organic cedarwood and hemp beard oil. Frequency – Two or three times a week. Step 4: Protect

Yes, winters are all about enjoying the warmth of the sun, but not without protection. The final step is to protect the skin with a broad spectrum sunscreen that protects you from both UVA and UVB rays. Our Camellia Red Raspberry Sunscreen is clinically proven to protect against UVB and UVA rays with an SPF of 41.19 and a PA ++++ index. Frequency – AM Plus, taking these extra steps twice a week helps remove dead skin cells and maintain smooth, soft, and supple skin. Exfoliate – Using a gentle scrub helps remove dry areas and buildup of dead skin. Our hazelnut, chocolate and coffee scrub not only gently exfoliates the skin, but also leaves it hydrated and nourished. Masking – A moisturizing post-exfoliation mask helps improve skin hydration levels and promotes healthy, glowing skin. Our Aloe Baobab Face Mask is a blend of freeze-dried superfoods that soothe, nourish, and replenish dry, dull, lifeless skin.

