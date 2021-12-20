Joe Burrow celebrates his victory in a stunning way





“Hear me roar” was the gist of Joe Burrow’s celebration after the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Denver Broncos in Week 15. Burrow’s quarterback play, however, did little to put Bengals fans on their feet. The QB star scored 15 of 22 for 157 yards and a touchdown. The best to take away? Absolutely no interception. Burrow didn’t play an exciting game, but he played a clean game and his leadership helped the Bengals secure their eighth win of the season. After the game, Burrow showed just a little emotion with this subtle celebration on the way to the locker room: Joe Burrow on that chest shot: “A big win. I was excited about it.” – Santa Claus (@Ben_Baby) 20 December 2021 Burrow had previously spoken of his willingness to throw the easy passes and take what his opponents give him, and in Week 15 against the Broncos, Burrow did just that. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals is the team’s fearless and stoic point guard in 2021 Cincinnati didn’t need Joe Burrow to be Patrick Mahomes this game. He just needed to be Joe Burrow, and that meant taking care of the football until the very end. With just under four minutes in the fourth quarter, Burrow had the chance to lead the field and put the game aside for good. After weighing the options, Burrow just didn’t need to take that risk. Denver’s Teddy Bridgewater had left the game with an injury, leaving QB substitute Drew Lock to hook up under center. All Burrow had to do was slow down time as much as he could and put the onus on Lock to get out of the deficit. Many fans may have yawned at Cincinnati’s tasteless racing games, but it ultimately won them the game. Burrow also spoke to the media about staying calm at the end of the match, saying his experience as a multisport athlete in high school helped him keep his cool in tense situations. Still the hyper-focused leader of the Bengals, Burrow was quick to point out that Cincinnati’s job was not done. Joe Burrow: “We still have two division games left that are really going to decide the fate of the division. We know what kind of team Baltimore is.” – Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) 20 December 2021 Week 16 will indeed be very enticing. We can’t wait to see how Burrow celebrates if (when!) The Bengals get another crucial win over Baltimore next week.

