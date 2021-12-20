Fashion
“Can I borrow your wedding dress to marry your ex-husband …”
OMG, what’s that, a scene from a reality TV show?
Families can be difficult to deal with at times, but then add the dynamics of a blended family and you will count your blessings. The drama can go from zero to one hundred in less than 20 seconds. But not all scenarios have the drama …
Well, at least not at first when it came to this woman’s story. She shared her story on Reddit about her ex-husband and new girlfriend and what started with hope turned sour before the expiration date …
A woman said she divorced her ex for three years. He has a girlfriend who he has been dating for about 10 months and with whom she gets along well. She still has a relationship with her ex as they have a five year old son together.
In the story, she calls her ex “K” and his girlfriend “G”.
“K and I have a great relationship. We still love each other as friends. K started dating G about 10 months ago. G and I have become very good friends and love being together.” (Reddit)
Things changed recently when G and K started talking about marriage. She admits that she knows K hesitated, but G really wants to get married and have children of her own. But wait, this is not the worst …
“I guess G saw old pictures of me in my wedding dress and raved about how beautiful my dress was. The other day we had coffee together and G talked about getting married soon. told her how happy I was for her. Things changed when she asked if she could wear MY wedding dress. ” (Reddit)
Uh, sorry, you wanna wear my what? In what world is it okay to ask someone to borrow her wedding dress, the same wedding dress she wore when marrying her ex who is now your current one? There should be a law against that in the step family rulebook.
Of course, that would put spikes in the wheels when it comes to the relationship between G and the ex-wife … As you may have noticed, we think G has the nerve to even think to ask that of the ex-wife.
For example, seriously, if you want to start your own family, start over, get your own dress, or was it about proving something to the ex-wife? It’s very dramatic if you ask us, that’s where the soaps writers find inspiration …
I was really shocked she even asked. I told him straight away that I was flattered, but no. She immediately became extremely sulky and began to wonder why. I explained that I just wasn’t comfortable with her wearing my dress to marry my ex-husband. She got really mad and started to provoke a scene. I walked out knowing she wasn’t going to calm down. About an hour later my ex-husband called to ask what had happened. When I told him, he totally understood and was on my side, but it didn’t end there. G made his friends and family call me and my job calls me an asshole so as not to share.
What do you think of G’s request, do you think it’s reasonable for her to ask the ex-wife for her wedding dress? More than that, do you think K needs to step in and handle this situation?
Ultimately, G has now claimed that the ex-wife is not done with K and wants to ruin her marriage. The whole situation strained the relationship between the exes and also had an impact on their relationship around their son.
“Part of me feels like I should give in, but I still don’t feel comfortable with it. So am I the asshole not letting her wear my dress? (Reddit) A lot of people agree with our earlier feeling that K needs to step up and handle things. Let the drama end there for now, be sure to let us know what you think below …
