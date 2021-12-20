Hey, quick question: why are male celebrities all dabbling in nail care lately?

Welcome to our section “Hey, little question,” where we investigate seemingly random occurrences in the fashion and beauty industries. Enjoy!

In one recent Instagram live takeover for Calvin Klein, Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson sat side by side in a nail salon, chatting about various guy stuff while they got their nails done. Like a lot of things that happened in 2021, if you had threaded the words “Machine Gun Kelly”, “Pete Davidson”, “manicures” and “Instagram takeover” together a few years ago, we would have had a lot of questions from followed. (And, to be fair, there are a few more details we’d like to sort out.) But something that made sense? These two very famous celebrities, and their mutual love of manicures.

Just a few weeks ago, Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) released their own line of nail polish, Un / dn Laqr. The line was launched with 10 hairspray with names like “Mary Jane” and “Slippery When Wet,” all billed as gender-neutral. The MGK star reached new heights last year, thanks to a high-profile relationship with Megan Fox, a new album and a booming acting career. And he’s rarely (if ever) spotted without an exaggerated manicure. So why not capitalize? The varnishes quickly ran out after their first drop.

Pete Davidson at the 2021 Met Gala. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

According to a famous Los Angeles-based manicurist Brittney boyce, who works with both MGK and Fox (she is responsible for their recent chained look making headlines), the musician is extremely invested in his nail looks. “He’s always loved nails and we were able to really improve his nail game together,” Boyce said. And like any good style partnership, their looks are fully collaborative. “Sometimes I come up with an idea that I think would be so cool for him. Other times he’ll share an idea he has and I’ll work with him to bring it to life,” Boyce explains.

In addition to MGK, Boyce has worked with celebrities like Travis Barker and his son Landon, DJ Kayzo and TikToker Jaden Hosslor. She says she has seen a change not only in who gets their nails done, but also how they get them done. “There is definitely a noticeable increase in the number of male celebrities getting professional manicures with nail colors and even nail art,” says the nail pro. “Men have been doing their nails for a long time, but for photoshoots and so on, a lot of men just wanted bare, neat hands. Now more and more men are open to expressing their creativity on their nails, adding cool patterns or fun colors, and having fun with it. “

Kelly machine gun for Un / dn Laqr. Photo: Courtesy of Un / dn Laqr

New York-based celebrity manicure Julie kandalec, who has also worked with MGK and Davidson, as well as Maluma and Joe Jonas, agrees that men are indeed getting more manicures, Fashionista tells that even “in autumn and winter only it has grown so much”. And a nail artist based in Los Angeles @nailboii adds: “Especially for straight cis men, it increases a lot. It is becoming more and more normal – people want to have their manicures.”

There’s no denying that MGK, along with Harry Styles, A $ AP Rocky, Joe Jonas and Jason Momoa ushered in a new era of men – well, famous cis men – wearing manicures. And if sales say anything, the trend is only on the rise. A representative of the Klarna shopping app tells Fashionista that the number of manicure kits on wish lists has increased by 251% since October 2020, and of those who register nail products in their wish lists on the app, 10% are men. So, while famous men have been making their way into the beauty business for years (see: Pharrell’s Humarace skincare line, David Beckham’s House 99 skincare collection), nail care is fast coming. become an untapped market.

So it’s no surprise that MGK isn’t the only guy getting into the nail game. Lil ‘Yachty launched Crete, a line of varnish, earlier this year (although it would have already left the brand). And Styles – rarely seen without manicured fingertips – released her new beauty line, Plaisir, in November. The line was launched with six products, including four nail polishes.

According to the brand, “Pleeasing’s mission is to bring joyful experiences and products that excite the senses and blur boundaries.”

Harry Styles brand nail polish, Plaisir. Photo: Courtesy of Pleasant

Considering the interest in men and their nails, it’s no surprise that traditional brands are paying more attention to it as well. Jonathan Van Ness was Essie’s first non-female ambassador in 2019, and Orly plans to follow suit in the near future.

“We are currently working on an exciting limited edition collection full of rich, heavily pigmented shades with a prominent masculine personality,” said Tal Pink, Orly’s vice president of business development at Fashionista. And the numbers don’t lie: “Based on the e-commerce analytics provided, we saw a 20% increase in purchases among those identified by the analytics vendor as male in 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, and almost double that of 2021 to 2019, ”says Pink, who adds that the brand has seen a“ marked increase ”in the number of YouTube viewers who identify as male.

Of course, men in nail polish is not a new concept. David Bowie wore blue fingernails during the Ziggy Stardust era. Dennis Rodman wore painted nails on and off the field. Even Carson Daly was known to wear black varnish during his “TRL” days. Notably, the movement has direct roots in the queer and drag communities, many of whose members have worn nail polish at their peril throughout history. As late as 2020, a Texas teenager kicked out of school to wear nail art, attracting the attention of the country.

Barely ten years ago there was a controversy surrounding a J.Crew announcement which featured then art director Jenna Lyons painting her son’s nails hot pink. “Lucky for me, I ended up with a boy whose favorite color is pink. The toenail paint is way more fun in neon,” the caption read. Harmless fun, right? To some, this was seen as gender propaganda – and it sparked an uproar from some customers (and Fox News). “This is a dramatic example of how our culture is encouraged to let go of all the pitfalls of gender identity,” wrote psychiatrist Dr Keith Ablow in a (deeply problematic) chronicle foxnews.com criticize the ad.

This begs the question: why in 2021 does the world finally seem ready to kiss men wearing nail polish? On the one hand, TikTok’s love of beauty – and Gen Z’s love for TikTok – has fueled the industry for all genres. (In fact, TikTok star Lil Huddy also entered the nail game with a Glamnetic collab this year too.) But there are also more important elements at play: “I think with everything that happened last year, it has changed so beautifully,” says Kandelec, referring to the both to the pandemic and to Black Lives Matter. protests. “Everyone’s just like, who cares? I’m going to wear nail polish, I’m going to be me. This doesn’t have to be a [gendered] thing is art. “

Harry Styles in nail art. Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Boyce theorizes that nails are simply an extension of the general direction of fashion. “In general, if you look at the red carpet moments over the past two or three years, you can see that fashion and entertainment is using those big moments to show that outdated gender rules are outdated,” she says. You see Billy Porter in gorgeous dresses, Harry Styles in heels, and Eugene Lee Yang in gorgeous makeup and heels while wearing a costume for Met Gala. “

Meanwhile, @nailboii sees nail democratization as just another way to accessorize. “It’s a bit like jewelry. Nail care has no genre,” he says. And the nail artist is all for the celebrities who are helping lead the charge in terms of creating a more open-minded approach to manicures for all genders. “It helps change the mind of the general public. When celebrities start doing something, people start to think it’s a ‘normal’ and ‘cool’ thing,” says the pro, adding, “I am. obsessed with Machine Gun Kelly’s nails. Someday I’d love to do her nails. “

