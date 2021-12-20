Woman finds attractive 118-year-old girl in dress belonging to Duchess Royal – and licks her – World News

The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel

Galina Georgievna Fedorova of Russia was restoring the 1903 dress worn by Grand Duchess Xenia Alexandrovna when she discovered fudge sweet

A woman found a 118-year-old sweet in a dress that previously belonged to a royal and despite the age of the treat, she decided to lick it.

Galina Georgievna Fedorova discovered the candy while restoring the 1903 costume ball gown worn by Grand Duchess Xenia Alexandrovna.

Born in 1875, the royal was the sister of Emperor Nicholas II, the last Emperor of Russia forced to abdicate during the Russian Revolution. She died in London in 1960.

Galina, from Russia, lifted one sleeve of the Duchess’s dress and noticed that the other was sewn on, so she pulled the thread off the bottom and felt something fall into her hand.

The "pink pebble" was on the inside of the sleeve of the satin dress and was said to have been hidden there by the Duchess when a male guest asked her to dance.

















Picture: NEWS EAST2WEST)



Shocked by the discovery, Galina took it upon herself to taste it and realized that it was sweet.

Nina Tarasova, costume curator at the Department of Russian Cultural History, added that she believed she was bitten by the Grand Duchess during the ball.

The candy will now be on display at the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia.

It is the largest art museum in the world in terms of gallery space and was founded in 1764.

















The museum first opened to the public in 1852 and welcomed nearly a million visitors last year, ranking 11th on the list of the world’s most visited art museums.

Grand Duchess Xenia Alexandrovna was born at Anichkov Palace in St. Petersburg in April 1875.

She was the eldest daughter of the six children of Tsarevich Alexander and his wife, Grand Duchess Maria Feodorovna of Russia.

When the Duchess was five years old, her grandfather, Tsar Alexander II of Russia, was assassinated and her father ascended to the throne of Russia as Emperor Alexander III.