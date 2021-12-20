Walmart Inc.’s first fashion customer for its GoLocal delivery service is Chicos FAS

Chico FAS uses Walmart’s white label delivery service to expedite orders to consumers’ doors.

became the first fashion brand to join Walmart



Inc.’s GoLocal white label delivery service during the busiest time of year, counting down to Christmas. GoLocal, which leverages Walmart’s robust logistics and distribution center network, promises to deliver packages in as little as two hours.

Chicos last week began offering local delivery through WalmartGoLocalin Chicago and Fort Myers, Fla., With plans to expand to other markets next year.

Take another page from Amazon



playbook, Walmart announced in August that it was launching delivery as a service, a new revenue stream that would take advantage of the last mile capabilities of the world’s largest retailers.

WalmartGoLocalis is an important part of Walmart’s overall strategy, which includes diversifying revenue streams and profit pools with initiatives such as Walmart Connect, Walmart Fulfillment Services, and technology commercialization.

Customers of the entire Chicos brand portfolio, including the company’s three brands, Chicos, White House | Black Market and Soma, will have the ability to have orders delivered right to their doorstep in under two hours. .

“Getting our client what they want, when they want it, is another step in our customer-first-digital transformation,” said Molly Langenstein, CEO of Chicos FAS. Whether it’s delivering a last minute black dress, pajamas or a new pair of jeans, the partnership with Walmart GoLocal offers a convenient delivery option and another way to deliver on our promise to bring confidence and joy to consumers. women.

Walmart said GoLocal allows businesses to grow using the delivery capabilities of retail giants and nationwide coverage at competitive prices. This includes delivering a range of assortments, including those with size and complex requirements, as well as the flexibility to meet varying deadlines.

After achieving our own nationwide delivery coverage, we were able to enable other businesses like Chicos to take advantage of our economies of scale through our proven and differentiated local delivery services, said Tom Ward. , senior vice president of the last mile, Walmart US. me.

Chicos customers will place their orders on Chicos.com, whitehouseblackmarket.com or soma.com, Ward said. Walmart GoLocal is the Chicos FAS delivery service provider, which means that once a customer places their order with Chicos, we send drivers to make the deliveries.

We are excited to be working with Chicos FAS, Walmart GoLocals’ premier fashion customer, to bring more convenience into the lives of families in communities of all sizes across the country, said Ward. Whether they’re buying something new for their closets or for their weekly groceries, we know customers everywhere are short on time and hungry for convenience. The beauty of Walmart GoLocal is our ability to personalize service for businesses of all sizes and offerings and give buyers time back no matter what they’re looking for.

After successfully building, testing and scaling its proprietary technology and capabilities, Walmart said in July that it was ready to share its tools with the rest of the world. The technology and efficiency that has fueled Walmart’s growth in recent years, such as online shopping, in-store pickup, and mobile check-in, will be available to small and medium-sized retailers.

As part of this effort, Walmart announced a strategic partnership with Adobe



to integrate Walmarts Marketplace, online and in-store fulfillment and pickup technologies with Adobe Commerce



Through the Adobe Commerce platform, retailers and brands will be able to use Walmart’s unique cloud services to provide seamless pickup and delivery to their customers. Businesses will be able to reach new consumers in the rapidly growing Walmarts marketplace, where they can leverage Walmarts order fulfillment services to deliver 2-day nationwide shipping, while improving customer experience and operating more efficiently.

Before bringing the capabilities to market, Walmart wanted to test them and develop the scale. The retailer has been using some of them, including buying online and picking up in-store for a decade. Walmart has also established its own delivery capabilities. As in-store pickup and other omni experiences become more popular with consumers, Walmart is offering to help other retailers and make a profit.

In October, Walmart announced the Home Depot



as the first customer of the GoLocal service. GoLocal has established a number of contractual agreements with domestic and corporate retail customers and Sams Club, which is owned by Walmart Inc.

Chicos sells women’s clothing, footwear and accessories, intimate wear and expert styling through their physical stores, online digital stores and through Style Connect, the company’s exclusive digital styling tool.

Walmart GoLocal adds to the extensive delivery capabilities of Chicos FAS by allowing the Chicos FAS brands to expand beyond current door-to-door offerings for customers in certain markets.