Marks and Spencer Share ‘Trendy’ Winter Dress And Fans Are All Saying The Same





When winter comes, it can sometimes be difficult to find a balance between warmth and fashion. How do you wrap yourself up and stay warm while looking stylish as Christmas approaches? Thankfully, Marks and Spencer has once again gone above and beyond, releasing a new collection this month that will make customers feel trendy and stylish when they sit down for Christmas dinner in five days. READ MORE:Amanda Holden sends fans wild with sassy response to Ashley Roberts lingerie pic after kiss A star in the collection is the Buttoned midi dress with polka dots, available for 39.50. Taking to Instagram to share snaps of the dress, M&S Insider Sam Briones posed on a quaint cobblestone street and wrote: This yellow polka dot dress is part of our December launch collection, features button front, a comfortable regular fit and a popular midi length. The long sleeves end with a stylish buttoned cuff, while the neckline is a simple round design. Fans were quick to flock to comments to express their love for the outfit. A customer of Marks and Spencer simply wrote: Gorgeous dress with love heart emoji. A second Sams fan shared that she had already got her hands on the dress and couldn’t do without it, writing: I just bought this dress last week! I paired it with one of the new season’s pale yellow sweaters and it looks gorgeous, love it!



Described as classic and contemporary, the M&S website highlights one of its hallmarks – this polka dot dress ends with a ruffled hem. Sam matched the dress to the Suede Pointed Knee High Boots, available for 99, and BCBG square sunglasses, available for 15.

