Count the New Year in style in Las Vegas





Agency: TNG models; Photographer: Ryne Bélanger; Producer: Noëlle Haddad McCann; Creative Director: Jason Ciseau; Production assistant: Madeline Brun; Styling: Iliki Price and Nicole Harman; Hair and makeup: Tamanda Ousley & Alessandra Avellanet; Models: Alexa, Blair, Fernando, Rachel, Shelly, Shyllon, Tianna and Yasmine; Site: Golden Nugget Las Vegas, Spa Tour Watch 1: About Yasmine: SUPERBAS Aurora deep V maxi ($ 72), revolve.com; EXPRESS oversized faux fur coat ($ 248), FSLV On Shyllon: HUGO BOSS Slim fit stretch cotton dress shirt ($ 98) and super flexible pants ($ 198), TALLIA men’s pre-tied ornament bow tie ($ 59.50), all at Macys at FSLV On Alexa: ALICE AND OLIVIA bespoke dress (price on request), The Shops at Crystals About Tiana: ALICE AND OLIVIA Inka Open Back Midi Dress ($ 350), The Shops at Crystals; MANOLO BLAHNIK Metallic Silver Chain Link Sandal ($ 995), manoloblahnik.com; SUZY LEVIAN Sterling Silver Split Shank Cocktail Ring ($ 125), Nordstrom at FSLV On Fernando: HUGO BOSS men’s fitted cotton shirt ($ 98) and super-flexible skinny pants ($ 198) and TALLIA men’s slim tuxedo ($ 295) and pre-tied embellished men’s bow tie ($ 59.50), all at Macys at FSLV On Shelly: PRETTY BLOWING Keisha Hooded Satin Maxi Dress in Emerald Green ($ 141), asos.com On Blair: HUGO BOSS Slim fit stretch cotton dress shirt ($ 98) and super flexible pants ($ 198), RALPH LAUREN Men’s Classic Fit Ultra-Flex Suit Vest ($ 125), TALLIA slim houndstooth tuxedo ($ 295), all at Macys at FSLV On Rachel Q: ALICE AND OLIVIA Steph Halter Neck Fringe Midi Dress ($ 375), FSLV Watch 2: On Rachel Q: ASOS DESIGN outgoing high-heeled platform boot ($ 68), asos.com On Shelly: FOREVER 21 metallic sequin halter top ($ 14.95), FSLV; ASOS DESIGN Rivington Sequin Leggings in Purple ($ 56), asos.com About Tiana: TOPSHOP Satin Strappy Mini Dress ($ 56) and VINCE CAMUTO crystal earring ($ 29), both from Nordstrom at FSLV; ALICE AND OLIVIA tawny fringed jacket ($ 660), The Shops at Crystals; SCHULTZ Patent Leather High Heel Pump ($ 118), bloomingdales.com Look 3: On Blair: ALFANI men’s slim tuxedo shirt ($ 85) and black velvet blazer ($ 295), BAR II men’s solid skinny dress pants ($ 175) and a plain texture pocket square and bow tie ($ 55), all at Macys at FSLV; MICHAEL KORS watch (price available on request), michaelkors.com On Alexa: ZARA Sequin Houndstooth Skirt ($ 45.90) ​​and Sequin Houndstooth Crop Top ($ 49.90), both at FSLV; JEWEL CUT mini diamond ring ($ 18), bijoucut.com On Fernando: HUGO BOSS Men’s Slim Fit Cotton Shirt ($ 98) and Ultra-Flexible Tailored Pants ($ 198); ALFANI Slim Navy Velvet Blazer ($ 295) and Men’s Solid Texture Pouch and Bow Tie ($ 55), all at Macys at FSLV Look 4: On Fernando: HUGO BOSS men’s fitted cotton shirt ($ 98) and super flexible pants ($ 198), ALFANI slim velor blazer ($ 295) and plain texture pocket square and bow tie ($ 55), all at Macys at FSLV On Blair: ALFANI slim tuxedo shirt ($ 85) and plain texture pocket square and bow tie ($ 55), TALLIA slim houndstooth tuxedo ($ 295), all at Macys at FSLV Watch 5: About Yasmine: ALICE AND OLIVIA Maxi Havana Metallic Cutout ($ 330), The Shops at Crystals; JEWEL CUT evening crystal earring ($ 20),

bijoucut.com On Fernando: HUGO BOSS men’s slim cotton shirt ($ 98) and super flexible slim pants ($ 198); ALFANI Slim Navy Velvet Blazer ($ 295) and Men’s Solid Texture Pouch and Bow Tie ($ 55), all at Macys at FSLV On Blair: ALFANI men’s slim fit tuxedo shirt ($ 85) and black velvet blazer ($ 295), BAR II men’s solid skinny dress pants ($ 175) and a plain texture pocket square and bow tie ($ 55), all at Macys at FSLV; MICHAEL KORS watch (price available on request),

michaelkors.com On Alexa: STARLET mini shift dress with diamonds ($ 190), asos.com; PANACEA crystal earring ($ 17.97), Nordstrom at FSLV On Shelly: GRADUATE My Dream Come True Velvet Strapless Dress ($ 58), Nordstrom at Fashion Show; JEWEL CUT Monroe earring ($ 20), bijoucut.com On Shyllon: HUGO BOSS men’s fitted cotton shirt ($ 98) and super flexible pants ($ 198), ALFANI solid texture clutch and bow tie ($ 55), all at Macys at FSLV On Rachel Q: ALICE AND OLIVIA Lucinda Asymmetric Sequin Top ($ 350), The Shops at Crystals Click here for your free subscription to the weekly digital edition of Las Vegas Magazine, your guide to everything to do, hear, see and experience in Southern Nevada. In addition to the latest edition emailed weekly, you will find lots of great and budget deals from some of the attractions, restaurants, properties and more! And Las Vegas Magazine is full of informative content such as restaurants to visit, cocktails to sip, and attractions to enjoy.

