Blackpinks Jisoo wore a romantic midnight blue dress while promoting ‘Snowdrop’





Blackpink’s Jisoo may be the last of four members of the beloved K-pop girl group to launch her solo career, but there’s no doubt she’ll look like a dream when she does. Concrete example: when promoting the release of his new K-drama Snowdrops last week, the singer – and global Dior ambassador – stepped out in a romantic midnight blue Dior gown with a fringed skirt and bows on the bust, fully embodying the romantic role she plays. The couture dress is from the spring / summer 2019 collection of the French house. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. In Snowdrops, which aired its first two episodes on December 18 and 19 on South Korean channel JTBC, Jisoo plays Eun Young-ro, an English student at a Seoul women’s college. Set during the 1987 democracy movement, Snowdrops chronicles Young-ro’s unlikely encounter with Im Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in), a graduate student who rushes to her university one day, soaked, inexplicably, in blood. After hiding him from the government in his dormitory, the two fall in love as mass protests erupt across the country. At a press conference on December 17, Snowdrops Director Jo Hyun-tak has revealed that he didn’t initially think of Jisoo for the role of Young-ro. “We didn’t think a new actress would play Young-ro,” he said, according to the K-pop culture site. Soompi. “However, as soon as I saw Jisoo, I thought, ‘This person is Young-ro. “As soon as I met her, I remember begging and forcing her, saying, ‘You have to do this no matter what. Even though I had no dignity, I remember it was difficult to hide my feelings so I just suggested it. As for what it was like to make her acting debut, Jisoo told the audience, “I was nervous because this is an area I’m trying for the first time, but once I did. on set, I felt like I had become Jeune-ro.Everyone took such good care of me so I enjoyed filming. Later she added: “Since I was playing for the first time, I was not sure how I came out. [on video] and was lacking in many ways. Jung Hae-in guided me well and treated me comfortably, so it was an environment in which I could concentrate more. After it was revealed in August 2020 that Jisoo would appear in her first acting role in 2021, Blackpink fans have spent months speculating on when she might make her solo music debut as well. It’s not yet clear when to expect a Jisoo-led release, but if Snowdrops is any indication, we can expect many gorgeous Dior looks to go with it. Lauren Puckett-Pape

