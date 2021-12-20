Kentucky Rises to Top 10 in Power 36 Men’s College Basketball Rankings

Well, it’s been a sobering week. Breaks, postponements and cancellations returned like a tidal wave.

We have no idea when this wave will end and how many teams, players and staff will be affected. Of course, this pales in comparison to the human tragedy that unfolds every day during this pandemic somewhere in this country and across the globe.

But our responsibility here is to get college sports going and hope that we can continue to live with this terrible disease that is pervading our daily lives in one way or another.

So, let’s take our attention away from our men’s college basketball rankings. The game is still in good hands with this current generation of players. The games were incredibly entertaining with passionate crowds in most of the venues.

And that brings us to the Power 36 leaderboard and weekly honors.

Kentucky weren’t supposed to play North Carolina. But UCLA and Ohio State have had to pull out due to COVID positives.

Player of the week: Sahvir Wheeler

This meant that for the second season in a row, a contextual play had occurred between the two lore-rich powers. And this time, Kentucky blew up North Carolina, behind our National Player of the Week, Sahvir Wheeler. Wheeler scored 26 points, distributed eight assists and had four steals in the 98-69 win over the Tar Heels in Las Vegas. The Georgia transfer goalie has settled into the John Caliparis system and is leading the Wildcats the way he wanted. The Tar Heels victory was just what Kentucky needed ahead of Wednesday’s rivalry game against Louisville.

Team of the week: Providence

Saturday’s game of the day, however, involved two longtime Big East rivals, renewing their streak in front of fans in a packed house at the XL Center in Hartford. Providence beat UConn to claim Team of the Week honors, edging out Hofstra, who stunned Arkansas in Little Rock.

The victories of Kentucky and Providence will certainly push both schools up in the NCAA rankings and tournament projections. But there is no movement at the top where the defending champions continue to reign supreme.

Remember, the Power 36 is a Snapshot of the Week, not the NCAA Tournament Leaderboard.

1. Baylor (1): Big road victory against Oregon.

2. Arizona (2): The Wildcats remain undefeated.

3. Duke (3): Duke was quick to find an opponent and settled on Elon a W.

4. Kansas (4): The Jayhawks roll.

5. Gonzaga (10): The dominant victory over Texas Tech brought the Zags back into the top 5.

6. Purdue (8): The Boilermakers looked alike again after crushing Butler.

7. Ohio State (7): The Buckeyes are absent but my current player of the year is EJ Liddell.

8. Séton room (9): The Pirates were sailing until they were paused.

9. UCLA (6): The Bruins missed a golden chance for another quality win before taking a break.

10. Kentucky (NR): The Wildcats chased Carolina from Las Vegas.

11. USC (11): Trojans enter their COVID hiatus undefeated.

12. State of Iowa (12): The Cyclones remain undefeated and one of the surprise teams of the season.

13. Michigan State (13): The Spartans look like one of the top three teams in the Big Ten.

14. Auburn (18): Wowza. The Tigers are awesome.

15. Alabama (5): The Tide outscored Gonzaga, but then turned around and lost hard to Memphis while the Zags had a great week.

16. Houston (14): The Cougars are going to be one of the toughest outs in March. Complete stop.

17. West Virginia (16): The Mountaineers are one of the least discussed top 20 teams right now.

18. Colorado State (19): The Rams are on hiatus but come in at 10-0.

19. Providence (25): The Friars were our team of the week after a decisive victory at UConn.

20. LSU (22): The Tigers continue to win. They are undefeated and deserve to be in the top 20.

21. Minnesota (21): The Gophers survived a scare with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, but remain a one-loss team.

22. Xavier (20): The Musketeers got off to a good start with Big East’s victory over Marquette.

23. Illinois (33): The Illini are still not in good health. But they’re good in the top 25.

24. Oklahoma (23): The Sooners are starting to find their rhythm.

25. Texas (27): The Longhorns finally looked like their preseason hype with a win over Stanford.

26. Wake Forest (NR): It’s time to recognize that the Demon Deacons may be the second best team in the ACC.

27. Wisconsin (29): The Badgers escaped a game with Nicholls State without Johnny Davis.

28. UConn (17): The Huskies didn’t have Adama Sanogo and almost defeated Providence.

29. TCU (30): Horned frogs are one of the Big 12 sleepers. Be careful.

30. Creighton (34): The loss to Arizona State shouldn’t have brought them up, but the win over Villanova has been so impressive in the last 10 minutes that they have to secure a spot.

31. Tennessee (31): The Vols missed their chance to play in Memphis when the Tigers took a break.

32. Virginia Tech (NR): The Hokies completely wiped out Saint-Bonaventure by nearly 40.

33. Loyola Chicago (35): The Ramblers are on hiatus, so can’t be pushed too far.

34. DePaul (36): The Blue Demons didn’t have a chance to face Northwestern due to a hiatus.

35. North-West (NR): The Wildcats suffered two losses to Providence and Wake Forest, which isn’t bad at all. This team can do the tournament.

36. Michigan (NR): The Wolverines should be there. They have the talent to be here. They have to prove that they should be higher.

Abandoned: North Carolina (15), San Francisco (24), Texas Tech (26), Arkansas (28), Villanova (32).

Also under study: BYU, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, State of New Mexico, Syracuse, Davidson, North Texas, Iona, West Kentucky.