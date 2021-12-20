a lookbook for all occasions

Once you’ve gathered the kids’ outfits for the holidays, it’s time to create your own looks. For those celebrating Christmas, the holidays are less than a week away, so it’s time to go shopping.

To help make it easier for you to prepare for the festivities, style expert Jasmine Snow pulled up TODAY with a comprehensive vacation lookbook. From a sequined jumpsuit to shimmering headbands, Snow has some stunning outfits and accessories you’ll want to step out of this season.

Read on to see all of Snow’s curated looks, plus a few extras to pair with existing outfits in your wardrobe if you’re short on time.

Holiday outfit ideas 2021

Watch 1

Eloquii beaded velvet mini dress

The LBD has just received a pearly upgrade. From velvet fabric to chic embellishments, Snow says this dress will turn heads.

Watch 2

A simple yet festive option, this jumpsuit is talking about everything. According to Snow, it darts at the waist and the tie-belt is a festive touch.

Watch 3

Zara extra fine turtleneck sweater

A stylish turtleneck is a staple this season. This model by Zara is thin enough to slip into a midi skirt and can be dressed in jewels.

Zara sequined midi skirt

Sequins are a popular trend during the holidays, but because it’s a separate item, you can choose how much shine you want to wear.

Party accessories and jewelry

Snow says the pre-stacked necklaces make it easy to add instant glamor to any outfit. This pre-stacked option is sold out, but you can purchase a similar option below.

From rose gold to hematite, this layered necklace is an easy way to add sparkle to any look.

Don’t forget the shoes! These chic pumps go just as well with classic pants as they do with an over-the-top dress, and the bow adds feminine details.

Kelly & Katie Francine clutch

Snow says feathers are another big trend right now and you can find them on bags as well. In this case, the feathers add even more glamor when paired with rhinestones.

Shiny and chic, these earrings are sure to be a hit. They are also lead and nickel free for sensitive ears.

Add a splash of color to your look with a pair of bold earrings. It’s an affordable way to dress up your look without much effort.

With this piece, Snow says grow up or come home. This rhinestone encrusted piece is sure to score some compliments.

If you prefer less shine but a large amount of gold, this headband is another stylish option /

Whether you prefer black or light green, there is a rhinestone-embellished option that you can incorporate into your vacation style perfectly.

Silver and rhinestone details make this headband a subtle accessory.

Another big trend is baguette-style jewelry and accessories. We like this piece to be shiny, not flashy.

Satin and floral crystals combine on this headband which is simply glamorous.

If you prefer something a little more festive, this headband also sports floral accents but is available in gold rather than black.

