The 11 best flannel shirts for men this winter





Winter is here, so it’s time to get your work wardrobe in order, especially since our nine to five dress shirts won’t stand up to the freezing temperatures. Step into flannel shirts, which offer collared styles that can be worn on casual Fridays, while still offering thick, durable fabrics that keep us out of the elements. In the future, we’ve found the best flannel shirts for men to keep you warm, without losing your cool.

Most Affordable Mens Flannel Shirt Amazon Essentials Regular Fit Two-Pocket Twill Shirt Not sure if flannels are right for you? Then try this shirt from Amazon. It’s affordable, lightweight, and breathable, making it a great place to start in the world of heavier fabrics. Read More: Best Menswear Brands on Amazon Overall best quality men’s flannel shirt Harker Howler Brothers Flannel Based in Austin, TX, Howler Brothers ensures that every garment and accessory is designed with cutting-edge functionality and attention to detail, and its Harker’s Flannel is no different. The shirt brings butter soft warmth to your work wardrobe, along with reinforced elbow patches, contrast stitching, custom metal buttons and a hunter yoke on the right shoulder. Read more: Best white shirts for men prAnaDolberg flannel shirt Created with comfortable, eco-friendly organic cotton, the Dolberg Flannel Shirt makes a great, lasting gift for the holiday season. It also features a classic design that will remind you of your very first flannel shirt. Read more: Best gifts for men Faherty Legend Check Stretch Flannel Button-Down Shirt Softened and washed for added character, this Faherty flannel is a winter wardrobe staple. It’s also designed to be worn loose, so it’s a perfect option for a night out with friends. Orvis The Perfect Flannel Shirt Created with comfort and softness in mind, this Orvis shirt contains one of the softest flannels you’ve ever worn. It also sports a distinctive washable faux suede trim on the outer neckband for added style. Looking for something to wear to work? We have what you need. This product features a long shirt tail hem that stays tucked in so you can look crisp all day long. Most comfortable men’s flannel shirt Lululemon Soft Knit Overshirt A modern and stylish upgrade to classic flannel, this shirt from Lululemon features a synthetic blend of materials allowing easy four-way stretch whenever you need it. It also features Lululemon’s No-Stink Zinc technology, so you’re okay if you miss a wash. Read more: Best brands of men’s clothing Carhartt Rugged Flex Fitted Midweight Flannel Sourced from Amazon, this rugged Carhartt flannel is perfect for outdoor activities. You can expect increased mobility due to its rugged flexible stretch technology and reduced shrinkage, due to its in-garment washed nature. Best Quality Flannel Shirt for Men Granite Peak Mountain Hardwear Long Sleeve Flannel Shirt mountainhardwear.com $ 99.00 Brought to you by the genius reducers of Mountain Hardwear, it goes without saying that this flannel shirt is top notch. Its designs are actually permanently woven into the fabric – rather than just printed on it – and it’s also 100% cotton, so there’s no doubt this shirt will always be in your wardrobe year after year. GH Bass & Co. Fireside Flannel Perfect for a movie night at home, the Fireside Flannel from GH Bass & Co. is made from soft brushed cotton that is comfortable for lounging and lounging. It’s also pre-shrunk, so you don’t have to worry about sizing issues. Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Shirt Available in over 20 different colors and patterns, this Goodthreads Flannel Shirt has something for everyone. Its medium weight design, which is both soft and sturdy, is sure to give you a feeling of instant comfort and comfort. You can also expect a more fitted design, as this shirt is sized easy across the chest and tapered across the waist. Flannel Rodanthe The Rodanthe has a vintage look and can serve as an everyday flannel shirt or a mid-weight jacket for shoulder seasons. It’s made from heavyweight 100% cotton flannel with reinforced elbow patches and completely unique enamel buttons. Elie Rawls

