



What happened: Sponsored by Lablaco, the second Circular Fashion Summit (CFS) 2021 was held from December 9 to 19 in the SPIN metaverse. Focused on reshaping the company, the summit featured four panels and three workshops on adaptive fashion, digital twins, upcycling, and more. Speakers included Li Min, Chinese designer and founder of jewelry brand YVMIN and champion of inclusiveness, and Shanghai-based virtual influencer Ruby, spokesperson for Fendi, Chanel and Valentino. The online event also presented awards to ten impactful designers and ten fashion innovators, many of whom are Chinese talent. The Jing socket: This virtual summit was accessible through the SPIN fashion metaverse platform, an amplified interactive interface that allowed attendees to experience groundbreaking circular fashion business models and connect in person with change makers. During this time, each participant could customize their own avatar, from hairstyle to clothing. A wearable digital garment was the exclusive Magic Jungle piece, which Vogue Singapore conceptualized alongside domestic designer Angel Chen. The exquisite fusion of western aesthetics and oriental details of young talent has made her one of the most requested designers among international names. This young designer is not alone, as the international scene has seen an increasing number of local talent reshaping the fashion industry. Untilab ™, the national footwear brand that was co-founded by Creative Director Sans, Art Director Tian Cai and CEO Justin Zen in 2019, was selected by CFS as one of the top ten impact designers for innovation in materials and design with an emphasis on durability. . Without said Daily Jing: Commitment to environmentally friendly practices, such as the use of innovative and recyclable fabrics, comes instinctively as a young designer. Although China has been slower to embrace sustainability, younger generations are quickly adjusting to this mindset, as evidenced by the popularity of Ullab ™. Innovation hubs are thriving in Shanghai. Santoni, leader in circular knitting machines, and designers Eva x Carola have opened a Materials Experience Center (MEC) at their factory in Shanghai. This pivotal space is dedicated to contemporary research for the main professionals and brands of the textile industry and is now recognized by the Circular Fashion Summit as one of the top ten fashion innovators in the sector. China’s role in circular fashion will surely dictate the evolution of the industry. And judging by the role these start-ups played at CSA 2021, the country looks promising. The Jing socket reports on major news and presents our editorial teams’ analysis of the key implications for the luxury industry. In the recurring column, we analyze everything from product drops and mergers to heated debates arising on Chinese social media.

