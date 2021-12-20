Get to know Bottega Veneta’s favorite Italian artisans





Courtesy of Bottega Veneta If you know the rich history of Bottega Veneta, you know that beyond coveted footwear and candy-colored handbags, the Italian luxury brand is revered for its impeccable craftsmanship. From leather crafted for previous generations to its iconic intrecciato weaving design, beyond creating collector’s bags, the house focuses on pieces forever. Today, just in time for the holidays, the fashion house announced that it will step back from the spotlight and instead showcase some of its favorite local boutiques with , a project offering global visibility to a new batch of small mom-and-pop stores. “We are delighted to launch Bottega for Bottegas alongside Italian artisans with whom we share common values ​​of creativity and craftsmanship,” Bartolomeo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta, explained of the new company. “We are proud to offer global visibility to these ‘Bottegas’ who are deeply rooted in Italian culture, especially at a time when small entities continue to be impacted by the pandemic. It is with honor that we have transmitted our advertising spaces, website, newsletters and store windows and we hope this will further highlight their excellence on a global level. “ To celebrate the launch, the brand released a short film which takes buyers behind the scenes of some of the included sellers. The list, which goes beyond fashion and beauty, includes everything from pasta and pastries to colorful drums and mosaics, giving Bottega’s sidekicks plenty to choose from when it comes to finding a gift this season. To get familiar with the project’s freshman class, here’s a breakdown of the 12 bottegas currently on the brand’s radar. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Krumiri Rossi Spanning beyond a roster of fashion designers, Bottega Krumiri Rossi’s is a fan favorite bakery among the tastes of former President Bill Clinton, who described his coveted cookies as “wonderful.” Italian pastry shop was founded in 1878 and has remained at the top of wish lists for decades, making it a great gift option before the holiday season. Visit the Bottega: krumirirossi.it 2 Respighi drums Those looking for quality equipment with world-class sound will appreciate this Milanese bottega for its custom designs created by founder Alessandro Respighi. World-class percussionists love the drum for its well-cut wood and durable details. Visit the Bottega: respighidrums.com 3 Pastificio Martelli Founded in the historic Italian village of Lari in the early 1920s, this bottega is known around the country for producing some of the best pasta in the region. The mom-and-pop boutique created by brothers-turned-business partners Mario and Dino (along with their wives) is now one of the oldest factories in the country, so if the foodie in your life can appreciate a good noodle, the Martelli the mark is a well-matched fit. Visit the Bottega: famigliamartelli.it 4 Orsoni Whether serving a functional purpose in your space or just a piece of decor, you can’t go wrong with any of Orsoni’s colorful mosaics. Dating back to 1889 in Venice, the bottega uses ancestral cooking techniques to produce 24k gold leaf pieces with over 3,500 colors to choose from, meaning you’re bound to find the one that’s right for you or your loved ones. those. Visit the Bottega: orsoni.com 5 Canteen Bisson Fact: Cantina Bisson was born after founder Pierluigi Lugano made his first bottle of wine in a jam jar at the age of six. (Yes, you read that right.) Since then he has been revered in the spirits community for reviving the indigenous wines of Liguria. Consider sending one of these unique bottles to a friend as a holiday gift this season.

Visit the Bottega: bissonvini.it 6 Amatruda Although written letters have become somewhat of a lost art in the age of social media and instant communication, there is no such thing as a piece of stationery. The Amatruda family has been making paper for 750 years and produces each sheet individually to ensure quality. The fact that their creations are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council is a plus. Visit the Bottega: amatruda.eu seven Ginepraio Ginepraio alcohol is far from your typical gin. Between the meticulous research necessary to perfect three types of genever with an entirely organic recipe, many reflections are devoted to the manufacture of each bottle. So if you’re looking for a gift to give the host on your holiday party this season, why not start the night off with martinis using this Italian-made gin. Visit the Bottega: ginepraiogin.com 8 Vanilla oil Chances are you’ve seen an influx of flavored olive oils seep into the market. However, if you are looking for a tried and true classic, Olio Vanini will definitely become your new choice. Passed down from generation to generation over the past 170 years, the family business has perfected a distinct taste that is easily recognizable as their own. Visit the Bottega: oliovanini.com 9 The Varesino soap factory A testament to its impeccable quality, each bar of soap produced by Saponificio Varesino requires (a minimum) 20 days to create. Made only from certified natural ingredients, the product is recognized by one of its six seals. Visit the Bottega: saponificiovaresino.com ten Rice pozzi Working in conjunction with the seasons, rather than producing at breakneck speed, Riso Pozzi makes grains of rice that are sure to enhance just about any meal. The little store only harvests two months a year to make sure each box comes with a subtle amber glow for freshness. Visit the Bottega: risopozzi.com 11 Gay-Odin Very few gifts say you care about the holidays like a box of chocolate. But instead of going for something more mainstream, why not go for a box of historic Gay-Odin candy? Using techniques that have not changed since the 1800s, the brand guarantees A1 quality from box to box. Visit the Bottega: gay-odin.it 12 Enza Fasano Described by the multistory house as “art you can almost eat”, Bottega Enza Fasano is a family business handed down to Nicola Fasano, an acclaimed clay artist. Stylish pieces will work in just about any room in your home. Visit the Bottega: enzafasano.it This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

