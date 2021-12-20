The truth about the long dress is wearing





From the second photo of Sarah jessica parker shooting scenes for the Sex and the city the comeback, And just like that, began to appear, die-hard fans found themselves obsessed with fashion, from Fendi baguette bags to Manolo Blahnik pumps. But when Carrie Bradshaw was spotted in a maxi dress mistakenly identified as Forever 21, social media took to the skies as people were less than thrilled that the well-dressed city dweller from the original series started sporting quick fashions in the fifty. The reaction took the And just like that costume designers Molly Rodgers and Danny Santiago by surprise all the same that the objections weren’t even accurate. It was a dress I had found five years ago and it didn’t have a tag. I was just thinking, this is a really cute piece, I’m going to buy it, Santiago said exclusively Us weekly. I think it was five or six dollars. I have since had it in my archives. When starting to plan the Carries wardrobe, Santiago pulled the printed maxi, presumably from an independent label called Raga, from its archives. It is very springy, it is light, it has a nice print. We put it in Sarah Jessica’s wardrobe, we tried it on and put it together, he explained. But again we had no idea where it was coming from All bets were off when the paparazzi broke the outfit, even though it turned into a real saga. People started to say, I know this room. I know where this piece comes from. It came from there. It comes from here. It wasn’t a choice to put it on, it was just a song that we thought worked for the stage, Santiago recalls. Carries’ tizzy wardrobe was far from ideal. It was like the first headline that came out of what we were doing and I felt wrongly accused, Rodgers told Stylish. I was angry. It was the first thing that really popped up, and it was negative. While the dress probably isn’t Forever 21, who can say Carrie is averse to shopping on a budget? She can do whatever she wants, Santiago says. She has always been known to wear high and low and mix things up. It would have been the same if Carrie had found this dress in a thrift store, she would have bought it, not knowing what the label was and she would have liked to wear it just because it was a dress she loved. $ 5 or $ 5,000 for it, she also appreciated it for what it was and loved to wear it. Hear the best Hollywood stars give their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



