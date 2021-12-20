John Lewis Boxing Day and January 2021 sales: what to expect

We are now less than a week away from the John Lewis Boxing Day and January sales of this year. Here’s everything we know about what’s to come, plus a quick look back at what happened over the past year so you’re better prepared once the deals go live. Once sales also start, we’ll be on hand to show you our top picks so you can easily find the best deals.

Traditionally, John Lewis’s Boxing Day and January sales have been a fantastic opportunity to grab a bargain on the latest technology, high-end appliances and household items. There were even some great fashion deals. It’s safe to say that John Lewis is still one of the best places to buy premium products right now thanks to its extended warranties – something its rivals don’t tend to offer.

Last year, it appears the retailer couldn’t wait until the 26th and actually launched its Boxing Day offers two days early. If it happens again, we’re ready to browse them to select the highlights in all of the major categories here.

If you just want to make a shopping list to buy in store later, you will also find the opening hours information just below. We’ve also included links telling you where to find specific information about your local stores, although of course we are focusing on online sales only in this article.

Of course, John Lewis won’t be the only retailer to kick off a new wave of discounts after the Christmas festivities. Check out our larger roundup of all Boxing Day and January sales for the best deals on the web, including some that are already underway today.

The best John Lewis offers of the day

John Lewis Boxing Day and January Sales: FAQs

When will the John Lewis Boxing Day sales start?

You might think the clue is in the name, but we’ve seen the John Lewis Boxing Day sale launch two days earlier in previous years. We wouldn’t be surprised if this happened again as it would follow the trend we’ve seen this year with many retailers in the UK and US as they expand their sales for longer periods during the holidays.

Will the John Lewis Boxing Day and January sales be available in stores?

John Lewis stores are closed on Boxing Day and December 27, so we expect the first phase of its sale to begin exclusively online. The John Lewis Boxing Day sales should then be available in stores from December 28, although reduced hours are in place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. as it is a statutory holiday.

This means that most customers should be able to view in-store sales at the end of December, although there is safety instructions in place now – including a queue system, which John Lewis uses to keep shoppers in stores down. Some of the retailer’s stores are now permanently closed, while others could operate differently in the coming weeks if more restrictions are put in place.

Before you venture out, your best option is to check specific store hours and the latest information by researching your John Lewis local store here.

What were the best deals from last year?

Sales on high-end TVs are a specialty of John Lewis and it was no different last year. Coupled with incredibly generous extended warranty options, this makes the retailer one of the best places in the UK for OLED and QLED TV deals. He doesn’t skimp on discounts either, as we’ve seen up to £ 900 off Sony Bravia sets, as well as tidy sets with soundbars on LG and Samsung displays.

When it comes to laptops, John Lewis tends to offer more premium choices. A good option last year was the over £ 100 discount on the MacBook Pro M1. Maybe it will go even higher this time around as new, more powerful machines are available. However, these aren’t all expensive things, as we’ve found some cheaper Chromebook options as well.

John Lewis is also very good at premium audio technology, and there were good boxing sales on Boxing Day on Apple, Bang & Olufsen and Sony headphones. These included some of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the AirPods line. The retailer already offered the lowest price on record for this latest AirPod in early December – maybe it will come back?

There were also smartwatch deals of all flavors available at John Lewis Boxing Day sales, aimed at both iOS and Android users. The retailer had cut prices on slightly older Apple Watch Series 5 watches as well as generous cash back offers on Apple Watches, which could save you an additional £ 120 in total.

These cashback incentives extend to iPhone models as well, so be prepared to trade in for the best cashback on an Apple device. If you’re looking for an outright rebate, the good news is that Motorola and OnePlus devices have seen big reductions in sales.

Of course, home appliances and decor are one of John Lewis’ traditional strengths as a retailer – offering tons of great private label items. Highlights include generous price cuts on private label and premium brand mattresses, reduced to net sales on living room and bedroom furniture, and deep discounts on Miele washing machines.

And let’s finish with the mountain of discounted items to be phased out in women’s and men’s fashion for the Boxing Day and January John Lewis sales. There were healthy discounts on some high end winter coats, handbags, boots or even knitwear. Look for great deals on well-known brands like Levi’s and AllSaints.

What are the delivery options at John Lewis

Next day delivery is available for the majority of items in the John Lewis Catalog, as you order your item before 8:00 p.m. if it is a small item or 2:00 p.m. if it is larger. Unfortunately, unlike other retailers, John Lewis next day delivery costs an additional fee, although there are free standard delivery options if you spend more than £ 50.

A click and collect system is also available which is another handy option if you have a local store available in your area.

That’s about all we can say right now about John Lewis’s Boxing Day and January sales. We’ll be back to update this hub with all the best deals as soon as they become available, so keep us favorite and check back soon.