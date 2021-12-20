Katy Perry Takes Fashion Tips From Orlando Bloom





Katy Perry is not only a pop star, she is also a global fashion icon. While you might think she imagines her unique styles on her own, the “California Girls” singer revealed that she actually gets brutally honest style advice of her fiancé, Orlando bloom. I’ll have a fitting for something, damn it, ask me for notes and I’ll show him that. It’s fun, Perry told E! News Daily pop. We tell each other the truth. Not only does Perry take fashion advice from Bloom, but he also takes his opinion into account for his own red carpet appearances, especially when he’s chosen something Perry doesn’t particularly like. I’m like, Babe isn’t wearing this. You look like something, no, ”she shared. Perry’s stage sets are sure to be a highlight of his next residence in Las Vegas. While chatting with E! News, she teased what fans can expect from her larger-than-life costumes. Unsurprisingly, her costumes will have “a lot of rhinestones” with some “stuff in it”. Wigs won’t be as wild as they once were. I gave people what they wanted, she added. I came back to black hair so I’m just going to blow this off. It’s gonna be a big old thing. Perry’s Las Vegas residency will take place at Resorts World. “It’s a great gig,” Perry said recently. Variety. “I do 40 shows a year. I can see my baby. I can take her to school. I will also be able to do a lot of other things. It’s not the world tour, which I will end up continuing. , but that’s great. “ The pop star plans to show fans her vast catalog of hits rather than promoting a new record for the residency show. “It’s going to be big, colorful and there will be a level of humor that’s probably the strangest I’ve ever done,” she teased.

