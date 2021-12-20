Khushi Kapoor’s cutout brown dress adds an elegant touch to evening wear





Star Khushi Kapoor has always amazed us with her style statements. From elaborate lehengas to chic modern numbers, she knows how to rock every look with the greatest of ease. However, her choice of stunning dresses often catches the eye in no time. She recently floored us with a mirror selfie. Khushi chose a brown printed bodycon dress for the outing. The statement bracelet and rings added pizzazz to her one-shoulder dress. Her winged eyeliner look complemented the outfit nicely. She was ready to rock with a black handbag from her exclusive collection. Also Read: Khushi Kapoor Too Can’t Seem To Top Rs 1.3 Lakh Prada Crystal Handbag How can a style icon like Khushi Kapoor not look like a real diva on her special days? For her birthday, she chose a baby pink corset dress with a cowl neck and strappy noodle sleeves. A simple pair of hoops was enough to elevate her style. The birthday girl left her hair open in messy waves. We are in love with Khushi Kapoor and her mirror selfies. Here’s another when we can see her in a white print dress with puffed sleeves and a tie bow in the front. With just a bracelet and a few rings, she upgraded her look. She wore perfect makeup and her hair was styled in curls. Prior to that, Khushi Kapoor made a jaw-dropping appearance in a printed lavender floral number. Her dress with puffed sleeves and a side slit was perfect for a summer day. For makeup, she went for a subtle eye shadow and pink lips. Also Read: Khushi Kapoor Is A Certified Stunner In Her Burberry Rs 35K Bikini And Denim Shorts Whether it’s a glittery party number or a casual outfit for a day-long party, Khushi Kapoor never runs out of options. She once made us turn pale in a bodycon sequined dress. Here, she accessorized her look with trendy bracelets. For makeup, she wore contoured cheeks and glossy lips. You can’t take our eyes off Khushi Kapoor when she showed up in a ruffled polka dot summer dress. She tied her hair up in a ponytail and enhanced her appearance with a bold lipstick. From light dresses to party numbers, Khushi Kapoor has the best for every season. Also Read: Khushi Kapoor’s Summer Co-ordinating Ensemble Gears Up For The Holidays With Addition Of Jazzy Mirror Jacket To shop for fashion on Amazon, click here. Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks Team writes about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

