



Another week of college basketball is in the rear view, which means it’s time for another episode of Blue Zone reflections on the latest AP poll. This week, Duke’s three wins have kept them in place as the No. 2 team in the country as teams across the country prepare for the conference. Nowhere to go for Duke No.2 Duke comfortably ran his business last week to finish his out-of-conference game in a dominant fashion. After a two-week intermission, there were no signs of rust, as the Blue Devils passed through South Carolina, Appalachian State and Elon with a total of 97 points. Only one team stands between Duke and recovers atop the national standings, reigning national champions Baylor. However, with the Ohio State blunder lingering in the loss column and the Bears remaining unscathed despite a tough road test against Oregon, the Blue Devils have no room to climb. Also, with the difficulties of ACCs, a potentially low conference list for them would mean a lot of fumbling around but very little impressing. Duke will likely only increase if Baylor, any team to jump on, falters, but could slip simply because the teams behind them continue to rack up scoring wins in more competitive conferences. The undefeated stand for the moment With just six undefeated teams in the nation, they are starting to go their separate ways as the feat becomes more and more impressive to maintain. All six No 1 Baylor, # 6 in Arizona, # 8 in USC, # 9 in Iowa State, # 17 in LSU, and # 21 in Colorado State were previously ranked, but continue to soar from week to week. Four ranked teams falling last week say how impressive maintaining that zero in the loss column is. No.10 Alabama and No.23 Villanova fell after brutal losses to Memphis and Creighton, respectively, while UConn’s loss to Providence and Arkansas’ loss to Hofstra knocked them out of the standings altogether. . The disappointing year of the ACC continues in conference For the fourth week in a row, Duke is the only representative of the ACC in the top 25. Even before the meat of the conference game started, all but two of the teams have already lost at least three games. Wake Forest lost only one, but it was against the only competitive team the Demon Deacons faced in LSU, which warrants little respect from voters. North Carolina had the biggest opportunity to move up the standings last week with a game scheduled against UCLA. The game, like many others, has been canceled due to COVID-19. However, the Kentucky No.20 was the Tar Heels’ new opponent, and they were knocked out 98-69. The latest loss to North Carolina adds to the growing narrative that even the best teams in the conference can’t get into big-name fixtures. It’s now safe to say that outside of Duke, the ACC is the weakest of the major college basketball conferences. Complete rankings: 1. Baylor 2. Duke Get Overtime, All Duke Athletics Subscribe to our weekly newsletter organized by an editorial. Cancel anytime. 3. Purdue 4. Gonzaga 5. UCLA 6. Arizona 7. Kansas 8. USC 9. State of Iowa 10. Alabama 11. State of Michigan 12. Auburn 13. Houston 14. Ohio State 15. Séton room 16. Texas 17. LSU 18. Xavier 19. Tennessee 20. Kentucky 21. State of Colorado 22. Providence 23. Villanova 24. Wisconsin 25. Texan technology

