The Wild Fable Sequin Dress is the Perfect NYE Party Look at just $ 35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

We have officially reached the home stretch! 2021 is going to end before we know it, and we really want to come out with a bang. Whether you are hosting a safe and low-key dinner with friends or planning to celebrate at home with your loved one, the right set is a must.

New Years Eve is all about drinking fresh starts and preparing for the year ahead, and we want our outfits to reflect that. That’s why we were thrilled when we found the perfect little dress to wear at Target! This mini from Wild Fable costs just $ 35 and is covered in sparkling sequins, what could be more NYE-appropriate? It’s too fair !

See it!

Get the Women’s Wild Fable Sequin Slip Dress for only $ 35 to the target!

Basically a fabulous dress like this is a classic look for new years eve. The holiday season is all about being extra, and a heavy dose of glitter is an easy way to achieve that! This dress lets the sequins do the talking, the rest of the design is sleek and chic. Its cut in a brief style with adjustable thin straps and a flattering square neckline, as well as a small slit at the side of the hem that shows some skin.

The slit also makes this dress easier to walk on and wear because the garment will not pull up. Another detail we love should be the crossed lace up back. You can actually adjust the back to fit perfectly, creating a beautiful figure that suits your frame.

See it!

Get the Women’s Wild Fable Sequin Slip Dress for only $ 35 to the target!

At the moment, this dress is available in regular sizes and up and comes in four colors: black, dark purple, teal and fuchsia. We were delighted with how inclusive the Targets size range is for a variety of body types. We should all feel flattered and fabulous on New Years Eve, and this dress makes it possible. Aside from these fabulous features, it’s important to note the price. When we discover a dress like this, it is usually much more expensive than the current one.$ 35 price tag. Fortunately, thanks to Target, you don’t have to sacrifice style to save big bucks. Even if you only wear this dress for big party moments, the investment is still worth it. Now go put that champagne on ice!

See: get it Women’s Wild Fable Sequin Slip Dress for only $ 35 to the target!

Not what you are looking for? To verify more styles of Wild Fable and buy all the evening dresses available at Target here!

Discover more of our choices and offers here!