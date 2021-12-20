Trendy fast food products exclude obese people

Merch is trending. And while everyone from podcast hosts to niche astrology memes sells something portable, the most prominent drops are from fast food and junk food brands. There’s plenty of ’90s nostalgia in the AriZona Iced Tea Jackets with the brand’s classic designs and Pizza Huts. red plastic cups are meant to recall the decade that is so much in fashion right now. This holiday season, consumers can buy mcdonald’s t-shirts, Chick-Fil-A Crewneck Sweaters, and Stouffers tracksuits, giving these brands both money and free publicity. But one group has been almost completely excluded from the big fortunes of fast food.

Almost all of the big declines in fast food products have peaked at XL or 2XL since the trend started in 2016, when Taco Bell opened a physical product store. Fast food took off in late 2019, when Dunkin and McDonalds launched stores just in time for the holiday season. Now, KFC offers Colonel Sanders basketball jerseys that stop at size XL, while a Cheez-It jumpsuit is one size. Obese people have been laughed at with Twinkies for decades, but an obese person over size 2XL cannot buy a Twinkies shirt (and size 2XL is two dollars more). Anyone can wear a This bride runs on the Dunkin dress on their wedding day, except for an obese person. Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion has released a lot of products to support their Hottie Sauce flame bikinis, anime style graphic tees and denim jackets and none of it exceeds a size XL. And McDonalds collaboration with Saweetie offers pastel shirts and sweatpants that exceed to 2XL.

Now influencers can post their late-night Taco Bell on Instagram, then shop for a Sweet Hot Sauce Taco Bell Jumpsuit to snap some fun photos. But these companies know that fast food can’t keep its cool influence if fat people are in the picture. Accepting fat is more than just having access to fashion or clothing, but as a fat person who writes about pop culture for a living, it’s impossible not to notice when a sartorial trend is happening. major excludes bodies like mine.

With their derivatives, these companies signal that they will not make room for the big guys in the food world, even if it costs them sales. We think that 68 percent of American women wear plus sizes; the average woman wears a size from 16 to 18. The value of the men’s plus size market is estimated at $ 1 billion. It is not a niche market; it is a huge group of Americans who are being ignored and marginalized. Being fat literally makes you hypervisible, people are more likely to notice my body and also serves as an excuse for people to keep ignoring you.

When a brand releases merchandise it receives a positive press assault, but it’s hard to imagine those happy fast food moments happening even 10 years ago. Fast food has been an American villain for a long time. He has been implicitly and explicitly blamed for the increase in obesity rates, especially childhood obesity, from the turn of the century. Documentary about Morgan Spurlocks 2004 Super size me, in which he ate McDonalds three times a day for a month and gained weight, was used as evidence that fast food was dangerously unhealthy. Meanwhile, magazines featured sensational covers on the obesity epidemic. In 2008, Time magazine lamented our oversized children, while a News week featured cover in May 2012 a baby holding a packet of french fries with the title: When I grow up I will weigh 300 pounds. To help! The connection between fast food and the big guys was clear: even the proudly liberal and aggressively friendly sitcom Parks and recreation featured fatphobic jokes about how the fat residents of Pawnee couldn’t resist Paunch Burger’s siren call. (Even so, it should be noted that while it may not have been in fashion, fast food has remained popular, with the industry earning around 170 billion dollars per year throughout the events.)

Fast food companies are taking advantage of the diluted fat policy, while further stigmatizing obese people by fading out.

Part of what helped change the narrative for fast food companies was the slim celebrity ties. Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Lawrence both used fast food to boost their reputation as a cool girl. J. Law once even ordered McDonalds in the middle of a red carpet interview. The Kardashian-Jenner team has Instagrammed their love of every fast food joint from Chipotle to Popeyes, and McDonalds has collaborations with Travis Scott, BTS and, most recently, Mariah Carey.

The fat acceptance movement has also altered the understanding of American fast food cultures. Fat activists and eating disorder educators have a long history of trying to get Americans to abandon the culture of food. Diet culture preaches that some foods are good while others are bad. Acceptance of fat teaches that all food is good food because it nourishes us and we enjoy it. Listening to your body and what it wants is better than judging yourself for wanting a McFlurry or judging others for the same. There is now a growing acceptance that junk food did not cause the obesity epidemic, which has certainly helped these brands. (In reality, a lot of one Reddit comment wondered if the fast food lobby doesn’t actively fund fat activists.) The same has happened in the food media, where lean cooks and chefs are embracing fats and carbohydrates in ways that would have been verboten a decade or two ago. .

But, as often happens in fat acceptance spaces, this radical anti-diet message has been watered down. Just as acceptance of fat turned into body positive influencers posting Instagram photos where they have a little roll of belly fat, that call to end diet culture turned into acceptance of wanting. fast food or junk food as long as the person who wants it is thin. There is nothing progressive about thin people who enjoy this food. Allowing fat people the same opportunity would be. Fast food companies are taking advantage of the diluted fat policy, while further stigmatizing obese people by fading out.

Wider food support is not better for sizing. When Cond Nast was launched Bon Apptit merchandising in August 2019, sizes stopped at XL (I tweeted about it at the time). They have since expanded to 3XL. Apron maker Hedley & Bennett lists 50 aprons on their website; only three of them come in their large apron size. NYT Kitchen Products cap at 2XL, just like the Alison Romans line of shirts, culinary personality. Molly Bazs products go one size larger. Claire Saffitz sold Dessert Person shirts that stopped at XL.

The message from the food industry is clear: to like food, to use whole milk, delicious oil and real sugar to make something tasty; it’s good to love Big Macs and animal-style fries and Crunchwrap Supremes as long as you’re not fat. For a brand of food to be associated with obese people, that would be from embarrassing to disastrous. But when obese people are excluded from food spaces, it shows how tasteless the food world can be. The emphasis is not on food, but on aesthetics. In this ecosystem, only thin people have earned the right to enjoy a juicy cheeseburger or a decadent cake; excluding fat people, making them invisible in the food world, is to reinforce that they merit invisibility.

I have such warm memories of eating my mom’s cookies at Christmas, driving through Wendys’ drive-thru with my dad, eating Dunkin iced coffees with my best friends. To marry my love of food and my passion for fashion at the same time would be great. And then I wonder if, as a fat person, I would be safe in a McDonalds shirt anyway. Would I like to be seen in public in a Krispy Kreme hoodie? Could I wear a Panera Soup swimsuit to the beach without worrying about someone harassing me for it? Or would loudly claiming the love of fast food just put a target on my back? I can’t really know.

Victoria edel is a writer from Brooklyn, New York. Daniel Fishel is a Brooklyn-based illustrator, animator, educator, and writer.