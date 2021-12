Zendaya’s bold makeup complements her avant-garde fashion choices; looked

The world is not ignoring the defining fashion of Zendaya, one of the youngest style icons who has managed to push all the limits when it comes to her outfits. While there is a lot to be said for her on-screen performances and her development as an actress, her sartorial evolution is no less remarkable. The recent winner of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award, the latest version of which is Spider-Man: No Path Home alongside Tom Holland, has woven some funky fashion tips into his ensembles, working with celebrity stylist Luxury Law to intelligently weave the details of theSpider Manfrankness in its appearance. Besides her anything but ordinary dresses, Zendaya’s makeup and hair have been two of her most powerful weapons in making every look tick all the boxes in red carpet fashion.

Here are some of her most daring and standout makeup and hairstyle looks: Zendaya’s personalized Valentino dress with spider web embroidery was absolutely on the theme. To accentuate the assertive look, she went for a fierce look and beautiful long braids, completed in 45 minutes by her Antoinette hairdresser. Who else can we trust to achieve an “intergalactic” look? Zendaya’s retro over-the-top hair and white-edged eyes for the cover of Interview magazine defines his willingness to experiment with his looks. Rick Owens dress, Bulgari jewelry, Louboutin shoes and unmistakable wet hair look, Zendaya always understands the mission when it comes to the red carpet. Even the Wind is friends with Zendaya as it only showcases her “cool bangs and soft tousled hair,” as Antoinette shared on her Instagram post. The look that created waves across the world, Zendaya’s wet nude dress was accentuated by her wet hair and nude palette makeup. Zendaya’s love affair with Valentino isn’t new, but this hairstyle surely is. Tight braids loose at the ends and minimal makeup to get her into the front seat. A high bun with elegantly kinky braids and ends with barely present makeup lets the voluminous orange Valentino skirt do its job. Busy eyebrows, statement eyes, glossy lips with slicked back hair in a bun so as not to disturb the flawless makeup – this just might be one of Zendaya’s most iconic makeup looks. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

