Coronation Street fans admire the dress amid the chaos at Emma and Curtis’ wedding

Emma and Curtis from Coronation Street were scheduled to tie the knot in a beautiful but small ceremony in tonight’s episode.

However, chaos descended on their big day as Emma ran into one problem after another.

Not knowing whether or not she was doing the right thing, she nervously awaited the arrival of her future groom at the wedding venue.

READ MORE:ITV Coronation Street error spotted as Emma and Curtis prepare for wedding

Elsewhere, Curtis inquired about thefts as Steve revealed to Amy that he gave Curtis his bank card to transfer the association’s money, but the association never received it.

Curtis is late for the wedding, which makes Steve and Amy believe he’s booked a flight and made a runner with the 100,000 charity funds.

With Steve trying to find out where the hell Curtis had arrived, he was away so he could walk his daughter down the aisle.

In an unusual act of kindness, Tracey Barlow offered her arm to the bride-to-be as she offered to accompany her down the aisle.

The wedding ended with Curtis arriving late, apologizing for being late, followed by Steve who barged in with the police.

Curtis was later arrested for stealing the money.

But with all the madness going on, fans couldn’t help but spare a moment of adoration for Emma in her gorgeous wedding dress.

She wore a pink neckline bodice adorned with a pink tulle skirt and looked absolutely stunning in her princess dress.

Fans took to Twitter to show their admiration for her beauty.

Von said: “#Corrie Emma is gorgeous. Her dress is lovely.”

Lorelei said: “Is Emma beautiful in this dress? Oh please, #Corrie – let her find a good looking guy!”

Sam said, “Where did Emma get her dress tonight ?? Love it!”

But, Alexandra Mardell who plays Emma does not agree.

Speaking of the dress, she told the Mirror: “I thought it was awful but it was fabulous for Emma.

“So much pink. An extreme pink, literally flamingo style. It was crazy. I tried a few but nothing compared to that and, yes, this is the perfect dress for her.

“Emma’s style and marriage is completely opposite to anything I would choose, so it’s kind of nice to get a feel and look around for these things that I never would have had and really enjoy them. “

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV and ITV Hub

Receive newsletters with the latest news, sport and updates from ECHO Liverpool by signing up here.