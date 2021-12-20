A global neighborhood fashion brand

Los Angeles is fast becoming the fashion capital of the digital empire. Whether it’s creating pioneering showrooms, attracting visionary stylists and social media pioneers, or nurturing a generation of international designers and fashion educators, the city is reinventing its cultural status. mythical. Behind all the awesome public transformations is the hard work and dedication of real people. LA’s new affinity with the fashion industry extends beyond the now obsolete best-dressed lists. It manifests itself in fashion tech startups, the growing number of artisans, and new media settling in different areas of the city. Designer Sharon Bensason-Behar, founder of the menswear brand Ron tomson, is one of the people for whom this dynamic process is the coveted work of love. He launched the brand in 2006 and lived through the fashion revolution in LA. This fall, Ron Tomson’s flagship store was voted the best neighborhood clothing store by Los Angeles Downtown News readers.

Designer Sharon Bensason- Behar, founder of men’s clothing brand Ron Tomson

Courtesy of Ron Tomson



The California-style ecosystem is notoriously celebrity-centric, and Bensason-Behar dresses up a surprising roster of famous men (get it right). Meanwhile, the brand has an ongoing partnership with the local school district and police department to help graduates and cadets gear up for job interviews and special occasions. What makes this step impressive is that a luxury fashion brand can not only survive one of the toughest times for the industry, but also thrive locally. Maybe the personal story of the designers was destined for a time like this. His ancestors include 15th-century Spanish textile makers and royal Ottoman tailors. His grandparents ran a workshop in Istanbul and created the famous hat that launched the Turk A revolution. The digital empire has met its meta-narrative match. I reached out to the fashion entrepreneur to find out more about what it takes to run a fashion business that is a pioneer in both style and community development.

What have been the challenges of entering the conservative menswear market?

I am happy to say that the challenges I faced in launching the brand are now a thing of the past thanks to the digitalization of the fashion industry. Today, new talent can create a label and find its audience through social media and digital showrooms. The big challenge for young designers in the past was to show up at expensive trade shows. Now you can bypass conservative decision makers and critical business buyers to appeal directly to your consumers. In addition, there is the crowdfunding revolution! I really think we now have a very stimulating environment for creativity in menswear.

You dress celebrities and star startups, police cadets and job seekers … what do they have in common? Who is the man Ron Tomson?

In every garment I make, my first motivation is to achieve something unique. It could be a design element, a hard-to-find textile, or a technique that may be the right way to do something, but too expensive, and therefore abandoned by most manufacturers. For example, our 80-thread-count pure cotton dress shirts and velvet tuxedos, functional sleeve buttons, hand-sewn genuine leather shirts and rare colourways. The Ron Tomson man is the one driven to amplify his unique inner energy through attention to sartorial detail. He could wear sweatpants or a tuxedo and showcase an immaculate sense of style in any environment. My label is not a look, but the philosophy of achieving rarity in whatever it is you aspire to do.

Ron Tomson men’s clothing

Courtesy of Ron Tomson



Wait, an important asterisk How did Ron Tomson get his name?

I named the brand in a way that rhymes with my name. The last three letters of my first and last name. This is my business card.

Back to clients. In terms of age, your designs resonate with an impressive range of talents, from Ne-Yo to David Hasselhoff. How to maintain the intergenerational attractiveness of fashion?

Maybe this is my obsession with classic tailor-made clothing construction. The classic is timeless. My brand is allergic to the ordinary, to mass production and its compromising practices. I also like to implement classic building blocks in streetwear. You know our clothes will always have a perfect fit. Stylists love this because the result is a luxurious piece of clothing that can be worn in a versatile way. I am so proud when someone chose to wear Ron Tomson on stage. It means that we can also be a part of their unique history.

Ron Tomson is carried by very different musicians: Paul Van Dyk, LA Philharmonic, Jason Derulo … What role does music play in your life?

Music is the electricity that powers me. It inspires and motivates my creative process. I’m a big fan of all these musicians and that translates into a real relationship. Our LA store pays homage to music with its decor, state-of-the-art amplifiers and the English-made Bowers & Wilkins audiophile sound system. I love to see our customers move to the beat, even dance while shopping. I think for a more fulfilling life, music and fashion should be lived together.

Designers often attribute their inspiration to music, art and film. In your experience, how does pop culture impact fashion today?

When we talk about a contemporary fashion item, the utility of the garment comes after its image. For example, the world is more than ever inspired by cinema. Massive film productions parade through the seasons in our living rooms. We are electrified by their worlds and want to relive these moments through fashion. Thanks to the cinematographic worlds of Disneys Mandalorian, Apple TV Foundation, or the new one Dune, people are curious about medieval clothing and ceremonial details in formal wear. They want cardigans and jeans to feature combat gear details and look like they were designed for survival.

Ron Tomson Menswear Store

Courtesy of Ron Tomson



Speaking of survival, how is your business adapting to (post) pandemic realities?

I like to visualize Ron Tomson as a catamaran. One blade is our evening dress and the other is our casual dress. Fortunately, at the start of COVID-19, our brand was well positioned both financially and in clothing. As the pandemic pushed the state of fashion further into sweatpants territory, we regrouped on the casual wear side and sailed away. However, dealing with health issues, regulatory chaos, store closings, fashion show cancellations and keeping things going has been emotionally and logistically difficult. It has looked like a long day on deck since March 2020. We now return to formal wear as we start to see a more balanced fashion demand with the return of disguised public events. When it comes to supply chain disruptions, we haven’t been hit as hard as our competitors as we don’t use the Los Angeles ports as none of our garments are made in China. All of our clothes are imported by air from Europe, mainly from Turkey.

As many brands rush into an exclusively digital space, you develop partnerships with department stores. What is your logic behind this strategy?

When it comes to an entertaining and rewarding shopping experience, brick and mortar is always king. If you are ready to evolve. Department stores have done a lot of introspection, renewal and redefinition of themselves. They are again free to do what they have always done best: explore, organize and encourage. Macys’ men’s project, The Park, at its flagship Herald Square store in New York City, is a prime example of such reimagining. It’s a 14,500 square foot floor structured to help shoppers discover new brands and the latest trends. I have been waiting for this to happen and as a brand we welcome these partnerships with open arms. Our exclusive capsule collection is set to debut there in early 2022.

That said, there’s no denying the power of digital presence. Our Creative Director, Rafael Linares, one of LA’s greatest style talents, is leading our e-transformation. Touching all the senses while delivering fashion is always very important to me. That’s why we’re building a new corporate culture that nurtures virtual and offline relationships. We collaborate with local photographers and influencers.

For a brand with global roots, you are engaged in an unconventional way in your neighborhood. What drives Ron Tomsons community outreach?

I find it has more impact when donations and outreach are done within your own community. We talk face to face with local law enforcement, religious leaders and school administrators to find out where and how we can contribute in the most useful way. It also allows us to forge a much stronger connection with our neighborhood and each personal story, each authentic relationship not only gives meaning to the brand, but also nourishes our spirit.

Ron Tomson men’s clothing

Courtesy of Ron Tomson



To succeed in fashion, what is the relationship between business acumen, technical know-how and luck?

In my case, it is necessary destiny. Looking back, I can’t say that I was very business savvy or a tech wizard at first, but I was convinced that this path was fate. Determination and conviction allow you to work harder, pick yourself up and try again after every failure, inevitably. At some point, luck kicks in. However, hopefully by then you are ready to ride its wave, as you have already built a stable base.

What is the most pressing question that comes to your mind right now?

How fast can we see the continuation of Dune? Joking aside, my real question is: Where is social media taking creativity? We have been through a period where creativity has been unleashed online. There were seemingly endless opportunities for talents and brands to shine and interact directly with audiences. Then sponsored content came into play at the expense of originality. I think algorithms have made social media channels boring and counterproductive. I wonder where the scales will hang. Are we stuck with purely popularity-based algorithms, or will they be replaced by new platforms that can once again offer a free and unhindered flow of creativity?