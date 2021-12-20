7 dresses that will wow your New Years Eve party





Either way, 2021 is drawing to a close, with a new year upon us in just a few weeks. If you’re planning to ring in 2022 in style (and you should be, whatever your party plans are!), I’ve rounded up some stylish dresses so you can toast a new 365-day ensemble while being dressed new. Ad Astra Rhea – Serenity Pomona print silk slip dress | $ 158

Ad Astra

A slip dress will always be a great choice for a NYE dress, but the color and print of this silk midi dress elevates it above your typical nightie. Wear alone with a pair of strappy sandals if you’re in a warm spot, or with a thermal turtleneck underneath and boots for a festive look that’s perfect for a chilly evening. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Hutch Mavi dress | $ 264

Hutch

Bring the party in with this rainbow sequin halter dress. You’ll look like a dancing queen in this 60s inspired dress. It’s bold enough on its own that you don’t have to do a lot of extra work to accessorize, but choose your favorite shade from dress to shoes and a handbag if you like to coordinate from head to toe. Nana Jacqueline Elora dress | $ 678

Nana Jacqueline

For anyone who enjoys that borrowed boy look with a lot of extra sex appeal, this satin blazer dress is such a chic option. With a luxurious and flattering drape around the waist, you’ll look fierce and fashionable for your night out. Complete the look with trendy crystal accessories and you’ll be ready to party. Showpo Kaylah Cowl Glomesh Dress | $ 70

Showpo

With styles from the early years in fashion right now, you’ll look positively on-trend with this iridescent glomesh dress reminiscent of Paris Hilton’s evening looks. Featuring a cheeky side slit and cowl neck, this is the dress for anyone who wants to show some skin and hit the dance floor on New Years Eve. Kianna Carine beaded dress | $ 279

Kianna

This black dress from Kianna is a quintessential New Years Eve gown. Embellished with pearls and featuring a long one-shoulder sleeve, this piece will be your favorite party piece not only for NYE, but for festive occasions in to come. Since this is a little black dress (although it is fun and sparkly) there is no limit to how you can accessorize this dress and finish the look. My recommendation? A powder pink satin heel and a sculptural clutch would be amazing. Alamour The Label Black Irma Low Neck Dress | $ 599

Alamour The Label

If New Years Eve celebration calls for a black tie dress code, look no further than this stunning black dress from Alamour The Label. Featuring a side slit, plunging neckline and the aforementioned trendy crystal ornament, this dress is flattering and elegant. Alexandra dress NIA | $ 88

NIA

Want to keep it simple? This black silk halter dress from NIA keeps it simple without sacrificing style. Dress it up or down depending on where the night takes you. At just $ 88, this is a great, affordable option that you will end up wearing over and over again.

