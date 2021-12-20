Highlights of boys’ hockey readiness: Kent and nobles to take part in trendy holiday tournaments

Kent completed an impressive run at the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic with a flair for the dramatic, overtaking host Winged Beavers, 2-1, in a thrilling championship game. It was Avon’s first loss of the season after eight straight wins.

The hero of the Lions was Michael hurst, who scored the winning goal in overtime.

“When Michael scored that goal I was very happy for the team and for Michael in particular,” said Kent coach Dale Reinhardt. “Michael is sometimes eclipsed in our squad because he doesn’t have a letter and won’t be our top scorer, and in a squad that has six very good senior forwards, including him, I can see why this is happening, but Michael comes to work every single day. He’s a great teammate, a great leader. For the team, I was excited because I felt it was a great validation for what we have done and what we are working for , it was positive proof that we could have played with the best in New England.

The victory capped a run that saw Kent take victories over Loomis Chaffee 6-1, Frederick Gunn School 3-1 and Trinity Pawling 5-2.

In the victory over Loomis, Dante Palumbo scored two goals and Jake Kraft and Hurst each have one goal and two assists.

Five different players – Palumbo, Kraft, Patrick walsh, Braden Pohlman and Max Resnick – had a goal in the decision over Trinity Pawling, while Hurst, Cole watson and Geno McEnery connected in the victory over Frederick Gunn, who avenged a loss earlier in the season.

Kent enters the break with a 7-3 record. Avon reached the final with wins over St. Paul’s (7-0), Berkshire (4-0) and Tabor (3-2).

“Avon are a really good and talented team and John (Gardner) has them always ready to play, especially in their tournament,” said Reinhardt. “Our team performed as best we could throughout the game. We’ve played 10 games and seven of them have been against Top 10 ranked teams at some point this year. So we knew what to expect, how to handle adversity, and be prepared for whatever happened to us. Still, I don’t think a lot of people picked us up to win the Avon tournament.

Nobles also had a very productive and satisfying weekend, winning the championship at the Flood Marr tournament with a similar 2-1 victory, over tournament co-host Milton Academy.

In the title game, Roman Tacelli clinched the game winner with about two minutes left in regulation, ending a tie 1-1. Ben macdonald also scored one goal in the game for the Bulldogs, who are now 7-0-1 on aggregate.

“It was a total team effort from our goaltenders, from our defensemen to our forwards,” said Nobles coach Brian Day. “During the tournament, we collectively allowed four goals against. Thatcher (Bernstein) and Tyler (Bloomfield) both played really well in the net and were supported by our skaters, who played a terrific team defense.

Among Nobles’ three round robin wins are wins over Salisbury (5-1), Phillips Andover (5-1) and Deerfield (3-1).

In the win over Salisbury, five different Bulldogs scored goals. MacDonald, Will canavan, Joe Mense, Colin Norton and Kyle O’Leary.

John logan nobles

John logan scored two goals against Phillips Andover, where Tyler bloomfield was solid in purpose, while Dennis davidson, Tacelli and Mense lit the lamp in the victory over Deerfield.

Thatcher Bernstein was named MVP of the tournament.

“The skaters in front of him do a great job of minimizing Class A scoring opportunities and eliminating second chance scoring opportunities where they exist, but Thatcher has been there throughout the tournament to get us out of the woods. whenever he’s suffered a defensive failure, ”Day said. “We didn’t give up a goal against PK during the tournament. Five of our seven goals scored in the last two games were on the power play. We had four lines and seven defenders who contributed in every game. In the four games we had 10 different goal scorers.