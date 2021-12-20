Fashion Trends 2022: How Designers Will Help Us Feel Good Again?

A few years in fashion have been as defined by collective societal experience as 2020 and 2021, and the pandemic continues to be the defining influence on our style. However, as we look to 2022, with hope on the horizon, we are entering a new phase.

Fashion experts predict that our dress habits next year will be driven by the bittersweet emotion lingering in the air. Fashion stylist Rebekah Roy told Euronews that we would look both backwards and forwards: “For 2022, we are nostalgic for better times to come,” she said.

Trend forecaster and designer Tiffany Hill agrees: “It has been a difficult year and in terms of attitudes we will want to seek comfort, healing and restoration. We want to feel good again.

What will it look like exactly? These are the 2022 trends to know.

Tactile textiles

The need to cocoon in difficult times will present itself in textures inspired by nature. From soft fabrics that bring us closer to raw fibers to patterned surfaces that reflect those of the natural world, we will seek comfort in the touch of our clothes.

Hill says, “We’ll see the texture in the form of waffles and napkins; things to envelop and comfort us.

The trend experts from Première Vision, one of the biggest textile sourcing events in the fashion industry, have highlighted it as one of their major trends for fall / winter 22 through the clothing of sport, down jackets and down jackets.

Color me happy

On the other end of the spectrum, we will celebrate the freedom found with vivid colors across the spectrum.

Roy says: “The 22/23 is a very colorful season. We always wear yellow because we are looking for the happiness and comfort of brands and winter flowers in orange tones. It’s easy and fun to play with bold contrasting colors; think of limes and mauves, and wear monochromatic looks.

Head-to-toe sunshine yellow was spotted on the Spring / Summer 22 catwalks for Prada and Proenza Schouler. The fiery red dresses made a statement at the British Fashion Awards, one of the final red carpet events of 2021, which is likely to spill over into mainstream audiences. Maya Jama, model Kristen McMenamy and designer Molly Goddard have all been spotted in a bold shade to warm up the winter event.

Hill adds, “People want to dress and be more individual so we’ll see more color and vibrancy and dress more confident. “

Attention to detail

Many of us aren’t quite ready to ditch our loungewear and minimalist chic just yet, but we’ll be looking to invest in higher-quality versions of these pieces.

Hill says this is the finishing touch: “We’ll see more details like the hardware, the contrasting trims, the sophisticated branding. They will be basic pieces but in more luxurious and raised fabrics. The shapes won’t change much, but it will be these little details that add value to a product, ”she explains.

“Sustainability is key in many minds, so we’re going to prioritize longevity and quality over quantity. The design will be taken into account more, ”adds Hill.

Look for high-end brands that offer simple, well-made styling like Cos, or trendy sustainability-focused brands like Pangaia, Nudie Jeans, and Asket that make wardrobe basics that are built to last.

In harmony with nature

Fashion brands and buyers looking to make more environmentally conscious decisions continue to grow and this will affect the materials we buy. Roy says, “We are exploring a new future and forward thinking with sustainable fabrics and smart textiles in mind. Imagine a handbag made of mushroom leather or Piñatex (a leather-like material made from pineapple leaf fibers) and vegan sneakers as a normal part of your everyday wardrobe.

Adidas, Stella McCartney, Lululemon and Kering (the conglomerate that owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and more), have invested in Mylo, a new leather-like material grown from mycelium found in mushrooms in 2020 so expect to see these brands bring it to market more widely.

Those of us who don’t like the bold, colorful splash trend, the other end of the spectrum will also be on trend through the use of natural dyes.

“We will use more natural and sustainable dyeing processes, as traditional dyes can be harmful in terms of water and chemical use. The colors will therefore be softer, ”explains Hill.

Natural dyes tend to produce less intense colors, and earthy greens, browns and yellows are more common. These colors also have a calming effect on us, perfect when we are looking for comfort in our lives.

Female hot flashes

“Women always want to be feminine,” Hill explains. As we ditch our oversized tracksuits, we’ll return to brands that have elegance and femininity at heart.

Roy thinks we’ll embrace sex appeal as well: “Spring is inspired by the era of British regency – think Bridgerton, then think super sexy: from corsets to sheer fabrics and micro-minis. “

Bridgerton’s second season is slated for release on Netflix in 2022, so this trend is expected to really accelerate once the release date is announced. Look at British brands like Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood who have repeatedly referred to the aristocracy.

Chanel uplifted the hems of her classic tweed suits for her Spring / Summer 22 runway, and Rick Owens combined feminine and Greek pleats with sheer fabric and exposed mid-rise drift for a look that ticked all the boxes of his next collection.