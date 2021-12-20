We shopped on Amazon’s The Drop for the latest fashion trends





This brand gives the “shop ’til you drop” a whole new meaning. Amazon’s The Drop is a super trendy and easy way to shop for clothes, shoes and accessories on the site. Since Amazon is so huge, The Drop is a simplified edition of all the hottest clothes, some recommended by celebrities and influencers. As the vacation gatherings approach and like all women who have a packed wardrobe but nothing to wear, I decided to shop The Drop for some vacation essentials and try to put together a complete outfit. After logging into my Amazon account, I headed to the landing page to see what was currently trending and would work for a warmer than average December in New York City. The page is immaculately presented, starting with Staples by The Drop, including sweaters, sweater pants (they’ll come back to this someday, they’ll look super comfy), and other comfy winter clothing. After scrolling around a bit, I saw other party looks and started to find the right sizes. It’s always such a fight for me as a taller person, but not quite tall because there are never any role models or critics who are like me. Well thank you Amazon because when I clicked on my posts they all featured at least two models, featuring a smaller body type and a larger one with size recommendations in the descriptions. I loved how The Drop showcased at least two different models of different body types in their main images, helping me pick out sizes and styles. Amazon Better yet, since The Drop’s popularity has increased, informative comments and reviews have also increased. I love when I can see real photos of real women in the items which has been extremely helpful in the online shopping process. I opted for this silky shirt in two different colors and sizes just in case, a matching skirt, an oversized white blazer and a pair of chunky white heels which I thought would suit both a winter white look. and the transition to summer. Thrifty I know. Here are the receipts! I loved shopping on The Drop as nothing was over $ 100 and everything came in fairly inclusive sizes, many items up to a 3XL. Sophie Canon Then came the waiting game, which I can’t stand because of my type A impatience and also all the shipping delays lately. Fortunately, when you buy clothes on Amazon, you get them fast, even without an Amazon Prime account. I opted for normal shipping, ordered my items on Monday and received them at my doorstep on Saturday. It not only made me super happy but also relieved that I would have plenty of time to try on my items and trade if needed before the holidays. As a wonderful weekend treat, my box arrived at the start of the weekend, with each item individually wrapped and neatly folded with fabric, to prevent the delicate silk from wrinkling too much. Without further ado, I tried everything, and except for the slightly too wide blue top and the slightly too narrow shoes, everything is going exactly as described on the site. Take a look at the slideshow below, using the red arrows to scroll from outfit to outfit. I loved how I could take the two black silk pieces and make it the midi dress of my dreams, then dress the top up with jeans and a blazer for a back to work outfit. It wouldn’t be complete without a mirror selfie, so you can see what IRL clothes really look like.

In summary: Amazon’s The Drop is truly a one-stop-shop for wardrobe basics and essentials.

Everything I chose cost well under $ 100 each, around $ 40 per item.

Sizes inclusive, with many “straight fit” items up to 3XL and options for larger sizes as well.

Super fast delivery, between five and seven days without having to use Amazon Prime.

Items at The Drop change frequently, with new seasonal options and categories, from comfy sweaters to casual outfits.

