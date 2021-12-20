Fashion
Chicago preacher leads sermon in drag
A Chicago seminarian this month led a church service for children dressed in dragsters, hoping to teach his young audience about joy and inclusiveness.
Aaron Musser, preacher at St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Logan Square, said he decided to wear a drag because it brought him joy, with his outfit serving as a dress rehearsal for the ultimate joy that should come with it. the return of Jesus Christ. .
The event, A Dress Rehearsal for Joy, was announced by St. Lukes on Facebook, and invited all participants to dress in clothes and accessories that make you feel 100% like the best version of yourself.
In the same post, Musser, who is gay, wrote that the event was scheduled to take place on the sixth Sunday of Advent, known as Merry-go-round Sunday, which provides an opportunity to rehearse what a lifetime might be like. of joy.
Preaching in drag is a theological reflection on joy: joy overflows so abundantly that it can’t help but make itself known, he writes.
During the event, Musser, wearing a long white dress, platinum blonde wig, and makeup, read Corrinne Averiss’ book Joy to a group of children and guided them in prayer.
Today we reflect on what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy that awaits us on the other side of Advent. It has been so difficult to know what that joy will be, because it has been so long since some of us have been happy. It has been a difficult and tiring few years, Musser wrote in a Facebook post after the sermon.
He added: And I decided instead of telling you, this is how I want you to be cheerful, as we get ready for this dress rehearsal, I figured I would put on a dress like so much. of those who inspired me did. I decided to follow their example, showing that liberation from oppressive laws opens the way to joy.
But allowing yourself to feel joy can be scary. I wasn’t sure how the outside world would treat me when they saw me this morning. Joy is hard to feel, it is vulnerable. But isn’t it so beautiful? he wrote.
Comments on Mussers ‘post, posted on St. Lukes’ official Facebook page, were mostly positive, but the church still closed the comments section after a few days.
We have frozen comments on this post for now. We appreciate all the love and encourage you to continue to pray for full inclusion, affirmation and justice for LGBTQIA + people in the church, wrote St. Lukes.
While the St. Lukes Mussers congregation has embraced its message of inclusion, similar exhibits in other places of worship have not been so well received.
Pastor Craig Duke, formerly of Newburgh United Methodist Church in Evansville, Indiana, made headlines earlier this month when he was relieved of his pastoral duties after dressing up in drag on a recent episode of the HBO series Were Here.
