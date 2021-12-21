Woman in tears after Oh Polly dress leaked over her fluffy white coat at a party

Erin Dunsby said she cried in a kebab shop when the Oh Polly dress she ordered online started to flow over a fluffy white coat during a night on the town

A woman was left beside herself in a kebab shop when her dress began to leak dye.

Erin Dunsby thought she was going to order a new dress to turn heads on a big night out.

She opted for an LBD (Little Black Dress) from online fashion retailer Oh Polly, the Daily Star reported.

The stylish outfit arrived just hours before it hit town.

While the tight-fitting garment fit on her, Erin ended the night gutted after the dye from the dress leaked and stained her fluffy white coat.

And worse yet, she claims it ruined her new nail set.

Erin took to TikTok with the username @erinfaithdunsby to share her nightmare nightmare.

She explains in the video: Point of view: Your Oh Polly dress is ruining your coat and your brand new nails so you are crying in a kebab.















Picture: TIKTOK / erinfaithdunsby)



She was spitting but I had the coat so no water was getting to the dress and it did.

Erin can be seen posing for a selfie in the bodycon one-strap dress, looking very ready for her night out.

However, disaster quickly struck as it started to spit with rain.

She then shared a snap of her white coat with navy-stained cuffs.

The tips of Erins’ false nails were also discolored, apparently from the dyeing of the dress.

Mortified by the fashion blunder, Erin can be seen looking less than impressed standing in a kebab shop in her accidental new ombr coat.

Erin can still find some relief as she waits for a response from OhPolly’s management, but said her coat is completely ruined.















Stunned by the situation, many people fled to the comments to share their advice and might even identify with the Erins clothing incident.

One person commented: NO! It happened to me with my nails that I had done the day before!

“Assuming it was something from the evening not the dress!”

Another user added: I hate when black clothes do this. Some of mine still do this even after many washes.

A third person gasped: I’ve seen this happen to so many people that you don’t wash the items before you wear them.

Someone else noticed: Expensive coat – cheap dress! It happens.

Meanwhile, a fifth user advised: Just a tip to wash new clothes before wearing! It removes excess dye and irritants. “

Oh Polly has been contacted for comment.