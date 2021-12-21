Fall Fashion Movies: From “Spencer” to “House of Gucci”

From the hedonistic maximalism of Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” to the eerie 1960s era of Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” to the British glamor of Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer”, the fall season has brought the fashion bordering on cinema.

The most obvious nod to the fashion industry, “House of Gucci” is the opulent tale of the black widow of Italian luxury titans. Set against the picturesque backdrop of fashion epicenters like Milan and St. Moritz, the story chronicles the relationship between socialite Patricia Reggiani and Gucci heir, Maurizio Gucci, following early flirtations to years of romance. fueled by an excessive indulgence for their bitter depression and the culminating assassination of Maurizio. .

Director Ridley Scott’s previous collaboration with costume designer Janty Yates on his movie “Gladiator” earned Yates an Oscar and considerable reputation for historical costume. For “House of Gucci,” Yates brings his expertise and the elaborate air of historical melodrama.

The film may be set in contemporary times, but family feuds were no less vibrant in the 1980s than they were in Roman times. While the film features many archival Gucci dresses, a significant part of the wardrobe is not the stock of the namesake fashion house. Instead, the custom designs are styled to showcase the everyday wear.

The wardrobes of the characters are projections of their personalities, accentuating their fateful desires. Patrizia is dressed to kill in alluring, ornate looks. Her larger-than-life coats, fur hats, head-turning hourglass dresses and blood-red ski ensemble underscore her passionate desire for love and her thirst to expand the power of the Gucci Empire.

Contrary to his maximalism, Maurizio dons tailored suits, fine wool sweaters, cashmere turtlenecks and neutral long coats in refined dignity. His sober but elegant outfit alludes to his scion position. Despite her simplicity, her classic outfit reflects her power: one that is calculated and not to be underestimated.

For each of these roles, fashion in “House of Gucci” can only play a leading role. This grandiose film shows that the intertwining of fashion and family can form a dangerous game of greed and scandal, but at least it’s played out in striking attire.

As the title suggests, “Last Night in Soho” takes place in Soho, London. The trendy district is known to merge risk and high end.

Eloise, a new fashion student from Cornwall, moves to this enigmatic neighborhood to study at the London School of Fashion. As she is drawn into the swinging sixties, she follows the rise of Sandie, a glamorous singer in the making.

Costume designer Odile Dicks-Mireaux imagined Sandie’s fashion as a combination of references to Julie Christie and Brigitte Bardot. Feminine coral chiffon dresses, white-mac plaster trench coats, tall boots and sky-high hairstyles capitalize on our penchant for retro glamor. For men’s wear, the suave pinstripe suits and mohair styles of the singers and actors defined the mystique of the period.

Despite the dreamlike outfit, Eloise soon discovers that to discover that the search for a life in the spotlight comes with time in the shadows. These ’60s clothes are meant to be eye-catching.

In Edgar Wright’s neon-infused psychological picture, we are drawn to the glowing capsule of the past. The flamboyance of fashion is a cover. Soon, the blood-soaked costumes remind us to be careful with romance of bygone eras beyond the aesthetic or inspirational purposes of fashion.

Unlike the baroque nature of “House of Gucci” or the light laced “Last Night in Soho”, “Spencer” presents a softer portrayal.

Set during a Christmas rally weekend at Sandringham Estate, ‘Spencer’ captures the account of the late Princess Diana of Wales with her position in the royal family and the choice to sever ties with Prince Charles. Through a collaboration with the house of Chanel, of which Stewart is the ambassador, and archival recreation, costume designer Jacqueline Durran brought the complex essence of the late fashion figure to life.

During her extensive research, Durran was confronted with the overwhelming amount of documentation about Diana’s wardrobe as a result of her monumental influence on the industry itself. In order to move the story arc forward, Durran made the vital decision to create clothes that would not only be close to the time accuracy of the early ’90s, but also accentuate the rollercoaster of the character’s psychological and emotional turmoil. by Kristen Stewart.

The multifaceted wardrobe matched the spectrum of intense emotions and isolated turmoil. Although recognizable patterns of color blocks, plaids, tweed, and puffed sleeves were woven into the wardrobe, the creative team came up with dresses and headgear that intensified the battle between upholding royal protocol and the inking of the rebellion.

The dramatized pieces included a yellow pirate hat, which symbolized a maverick change of direction, and the champagne organza-embellished dress, whose sewn-on label contrasts with the solace of the wild, open-air countryside. So, Diana’s wardrobe in “Spencer” reflected both the duality of her character: the measured version that she felt audiences and her in-laws wanted from her, and the untold style of vulnerable comfort with her. son.

The costume direction allowed the audience to embrace the story and remember a central thematic paradox: fashion is both an outlet for self-expression and disguise.

While each have a distinct take on them, the stories connect through belated or imaginary female heroines that are very fashionable, yet tragic.

If cinema is a prediction for the next season, it is because contemporary fashion will continue to draw inspiration from decades past. All of these fall films not only find common ground as fashion flicks but also as films showcasing trends from the past.

“House of Gucci” is a race car journey through the 80s, “Last Night in Soho” is a mental journey into a 60s nightmare, and “Spencer” is like an old Polaroid, a familiar but distant ode. to the burning bridges between the eighties and the nineties. But we cannot dwell on the past indefinitely. Now that fall fashions are over, what will winter wear?