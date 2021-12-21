Cornell men’s lacrosse unveils its 2022 schedule





Ahead of the 2022 campaign, the Cornell men’s lacrosse team has unveiled its schedule for the upcoming season. With a pair of teams from the 2021 NCAA tournament and a still tough Ivy League roster, the Big Red’s long-awaited return to the field will be nothing short of exciting. Fans won’t have to wait long to see Cornell in action at Schoellkopf Field, as three of Cornell’s first four games will be at home. For the first time in 714 days, the Big Red will take the field in the season opener against UAlbany on February 19 at the Crescent. Having secured one game under his belt in front of a home crowd, Cornell will face an early-season test when he travels to the 2021 NCAA Lehigh qualifier on February 26. The Mountain Hawks are coming off a record-breaking season, going 10-2 overall in 2021, including a perfect 8-0 record in the Patriot League. Lehigh’s eight conference wins set an academic record and marked the program’s first unbeaten season in the Patriot League since 2013. Additionally, the contest will feature family ties, as the second-year Cornell forward, CJ Kirst, will face his brother, Lehigh. forward Cole Kirst. The Big Red will return to Ithaca for home games against Ohio State on March 5 and Hobart on March 8. Cornell’s game with the Buckeyes will be a rematch starting in 2020 when the Big Red defeated Ohio State, 17-16, in Columbus, Ohio. Big Red’s series with Hobart is full of history, billing itself as the longest-running series in collegiate lacrosse history. This season, the Grand Rouge and the Statesmen will meet for the 139th time. Cornell will hit the road for four of his next five contests, starting with a game on March 12 at Penn State. The last time the Big Red were in action in 2020 was against none other than the Nittany Lions in a game that ended in dramatic fashion with showdown specialist Angelo Petrakis running the length of the pitch to score the game-winning goal with just eight seconds remaining, giving Cornell the 18-17 victory on March 8, 2020 at the Crown Lacrosse Classic. The Big Red will kick off the Ivy League game on March 19 at home against Yale, who was the NCAA finalist the last time the conference played in 2019. Defending Ivy League champion Penn follows on the weekends -Next end when Cornell travels to Philadelphia to face the Quakers on March 26. A midweek non-conference tilt at Colgate on March 29 precedes another Ivy League contest at Dartmouth on April 2. Three of Cornell’s last five competitions of the season will be held at Schoellkopf Field, starting with a battle against Harvard on April 9. the Big Red. Cornell will venture into the historic Carrier Dome for his clash with the Orange, while Army will travel to Ithaca, NY Army will be the third and final Patriot League opponent Cornell will face in 2022, with the departure of the Army Black Knights. a season that saw the team go 7-4 on aggregate and 5-2 in conference action en route to a semi-final appearance at the Patriot League tournament. Cornell’s regular season schedule will end with two Ivy League games, as the Big Red host Brown on April 23 before traveling to Princeton for their conference finals on April 30. The top four teams in the Ivy League standings will compete in the conference tournament. from May 6 to 8. Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our morning edition to start your day. FL1 on the go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com app to Android (all Android devices)WhereiOS (iPhone, iPad).

