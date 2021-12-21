The perfect little black dress – and its only $ 35





When the holiday season approaches I always find myself scrambling at the last minute to get my outfits together. However, this year I decided to start shopping early at some of my favorite retailers. I recently became a big fan of Old Navy, as I found a ton of cute options on their site, like a sherpa sweater I am absolutely obsessed with and a compressible zipped jacket that I wear all the time. I decided to scour Old Navy in search of a holiday dress, and I’m so glad I did. I ended up finding that Poet Long Sleeve A-Line Mini Dress ($ 35), and it’s the perfect addition to my wardrobe. When I first opened the package containing my dress, I knew right away that I was going to be obsessed because the dress was so soft. It’s made from 100% cotton and has a crumpled texture, and I loved the feel of it. I sprinted upstairs to try it out immediately and immediately fell in love. It fits perfectly without being too tight or too loose, thanks to the swing silhouette. I knew right away that this would be a great option for vacation dinners as it was extremely forgiving. Not to mention one of the biggest selling points: it has pockets (!!!). This dress is available in sizes XS-4X, and I took a size XS, so I would say it fits true to size. Although my original plan was to wear this dress for vacation dinners, I couldn’t just hide this dress in my closet. So, I ended up wearing it for brunch with two of my girlfriends this weekend. I got tons of compliments, and when I asked them to guess where it was coming from, they couldn’t believe it when I said it was from the Old Navy. Old Navy is quickly becoming one of my favorite retailers for affordable, trendy clothing. I styled the dress with knee-high leather boots and a leather motorcycle jacket, and it looked absolutely gorgeous (not to honk me or anything). I’m already planning to wear it with black sheer tights the next time I wear it. I also tried it on with black ankle boots and it looked amazing. I even tried wearing the dress with white sneakers, and it was so cute I know it will be one of my favorite outfits this summer. This dress is so easy to style that I just have to change my shoes and I can completely change my look. It is extremely versatile and I can’t help but plan all the ways I want to wear it in the future. Even though this dress looks a lot more expensive than it actually is, I love that it can be tossed in the washer when it’s time to clean it. I washed it cold and hung out to dry, and it’s still in mint condition and ready to wear again this weekend. If you’re looking for the perfect little black dress to add to your wardrobe, add this one to your cart before it runs out.

