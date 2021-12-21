Ruth Langsford shares her favorite party style picks with GH

Ruth Langsford is a staple of the small screen and has been welcomed into the living rooms of millions of people over the years, regularly presenting This morning and Cowardly Women.

Warm and down-to-earth, it’s the personal touch of Ruth’s presentation that makes her feel like a trusted friend and confidante of the nation, even though many of us only greet her on the TV screen.

Racking up a million trusted followers on Instagram alone, Ruth regularly shares information about her life, from behind the scenes of work projects and roast dinners with her mom, to her workout routines and fashion looks.

And it was the latter that earned Ruth her own clothing collection with QVC, bringing her signature style to the public by designing her own line, including a selection of winter pieces for the holiday season.

We caught up with Ruth to find out more about her favorite fashion picks of the season and what exactly is going on in the creation of her collection.

But first, we wanted to know what Ruth loved most about the most wonderful time of the year …

What’s your favorite thing about Christmas time?

It’s free time, home time, family relaxation because I’m so busy normally, I don’t have much time at home. And to be honest, I’m a bit of a house bird so I just like being at home.

And what do you love most about party fashion?

I think it gives us all the chance to dress up and put on some sparkle, but also have some nice loungewear and pajamas when we relax at home.

We love your fashion line with QVC! What details did you want to make sure they were included in your Christmas pieces?

A little sparkle. I made a beautiful sequined jacket and it is two-tone. I wanted to create a beautiful, timeless sequined jacket that you can bring out year after year and it will always look fabulous instead of the classic black, which is often my default setting. I made a combination of black and bronze. And it is absolutely beautiful.

What are the most important considerations you keep in mind when working on a new addition to the lineup?

Something elegant, obviously, but comfort is always a primary consideration for me too. You can buy something fabulous, but if you’re uncomfortable all night long, what’s the point? Of course I want to be trendy but everything has to have a little stretch!

What would be your favorite for a Christmas party?

I love a tuxedo suit. And I have a nice beaded jacket in my range. And it is so comfortable and stretchy but looks shiny and fabulous.

For jewelry, you can’t go wrong with some with a Diamonique coin. I challenge anyone to tell the difference between this and real diamonds!

What glam look will you be wearing from your collection this Christmas?

I’ll wear my sequined tunic. Which is very stylish and shiny and will take you to any event; Christmas Day at home or Christmas Eve with friends or a night out on Boxing Day. It stretches, is comfortable and it is stylish.

How are you going to wear makeup differently this holiday season?

I always think it’s nice to add a little shine to your Christmas makeup. I tend to go for a metallic eye shadow.

What will your cozy Christmas outfit look like?

I will be spending a lot of time in my Haachi casual wear. It’s beautifully soft and comfortable, but still stylish if unexpected guests are knocking on the door.

Which piece from your collection are you most proud of and why?

My denim jacket. It is one of the most popular pieces in my range. And that’s because it’s so COMFORTABLE! I never think you’re too old for a denim jacket. We’re just too old for an uncomfortable denim jacket. Mine is light, stretchy, and super stylish.

Has your party style changed over the years?

Not really to be honest. I think Christmas for myself, Sparkle just said. Whether you are 21 or 101 years old.

Do you have a style icon who will always look fabulous on Christmas / New Years fashion?

My style icon is Dame Helen Mirren. I love the fact that I never know what I’m going to see her in next. She can easily go from a fabulous designer party dress to jeans, sneakers and a white t-shirt and still look stunning.

I love the way she plays with fashion and is never afraid to adopt a new style. I especially liked her pink hair phase.

What’s at the top of your Christmas list this year?

A spa day in a fabulous location, where I don’t have to lift a finger!

