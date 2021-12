Tara’s fashion The Miami insider photographs some of the best dressed socialites as they celebrate the holidays. Miami on vacation is always a fun scene, with all social settings from around the world converging in our tropical paradise. It was a particularly international atmosphere at Colin cowe and Danny Peuscovichs festive holiday party at their chic residence overlooking Biscayne Bay, held on a school night the week after Art Basel, with cheerful chatter in a variety of languages ​​over the balcony over cocktails served in stylish goblets crystal. We’re of course obsessed with creative alphas, and it doesn’t get more creative, or alpha, than Colin, whose new book, The Gold Standard: Giving Your Customers What They Didnt Know They Wanted, was just published by Harper. Collins, and is such a good read. One thing about Colin: he’s precise about everything. Admiring its biomorphism Vladimir kagan sofa, covered in the finest fawn velvet, we noticed how the museum-worthy piece seemed to float, to which Colin replied that the effect was intentional that he always decorates with an open space around the perimeter of the sofa. ‘one piece, design tip we quickly texted each other. At the celebrity hairdresser Danny jelacas Christmas party at the Bass Museum, held last Saturday night, the swans were out in force, with whimsical ensembles including Anette Prat in a ruby ​​crystal jumpsuit and a Jelaca twist knot headdress and a fitness queen Jennifer nicole lee with ’90s model hair, wearing a revealing flesh-colored micro-sequin gown that reminded us that we have to hit the gym real soon. Miami society queen bee Lydia Touzet and husband Rudy Touzet hosted an intimate party for The Underline at their stately home in Coral Gables, where donors and supporters of the 10 Mile Linear Park, which recently launched its first phase, enjoyed the holiday cheer and one final catch-up before everyone goes their separate ways for the Christmas holidays. And because life can’t be all glitz and glamor, we were happy to see our friend Aaron Resnick a longtime Miami Beach resident, lawyer, community leader and supporter of the arts, who is indeed glamorous in his own way, is inducted as president in 2022 of the Miami Beach Bar Association by none other than the city’s mayor from Miami Beach Dan Gelber, at MBBA 75e birthday party at Moxy South Beach. Tara Solomon has been documenting Miami since the late 1980s, spanning style, philanthropy, society, and modern culture. She has written for publications such as The Miami Herald, Elle, In Style, Food & Wine, People en Espanol, Vogue Latinoamrica and German Vogue. Newly married, Tara recounts her domestic life on Instagram to @tarasolomon. (Photo by Olga Miljko.)

