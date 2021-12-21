Camille Charriere wore a recycled lace dress for her roaring 2020s wedding celebration at Maxims in Paris

Writer, influencer and broadcaster Camille Charriere met film producer François Larpin at an intimate birthday dinner. I was sitting across from him and immediately texted a friend telling him that I had met my future husband, Camille, one of the OG bloggers who started the blog, Over the Rainbow, in 2010, remembers. He didn’t seem so convinced that he exchanged his numbers with my closest friend at the end of the night. I waited six months for him to finally offer to go out. When I say wait, it wasn’t totally passive, like in most modern romances. I managed to add him on social media and would make my presence known every now and then by returning a pleasant DM in response to a story he posted. We ended up having a really good first date, although it took another three weeks for her to get back in touch after that, at which point I had totally lost hope. Apparently he was on a business trip: it turns out there really are some men out there who are too busy to text, um.

Camille and François got engaged on her birthday, during a brief period of respite between closings at their favorite place in Sicily. Hilariously, I decided to take an online exercise class instead of sitting with him for a glass of wine, which put him off because I’m generally allergic to fitness, says Camille. In the end, he managed to ask the question over dinner, and I was so shocked that I burst into tears. They immediately called his parents to let them know and spent the next morning making arrangements with the hotel, as their initial plan was to have a big religious wedding in Sicily for all of their friends and family. But COVID got in their way and they moved their wedding date twice before abandoning the plan altogether.

At the end of the summer, Camille and Francois decided they didn’t want to wait another year to get married, especially given all the cancellations that happened during the spring and summer wedding season. . We talked about it a lot and decided to completely change our plan and organize a small civil wedding in Paris just before Christmas, explains Camille. It was a bit of a mission to get a date from the French administration, so we sent our backup dates just two months before the event. My reasoning was that with COVID things are so unpredictable, I would rather try to put everything in place in two months than risk spending another year on it just to get it moved again.

December has always been Camille’s favorite time of year in Paris. We knew COVID could strike, but at least keeping it in the town my family lives in meant worst-case scenario it would be just a very small family reunion, and if we were lucky we could throw a big party. with all of our loved ones, she says. They chose the Town Hall of the 6th arrondissement because it was where François Chantal’s late mother lived just before she died.

As with almost all weddings these days, there were a lot of last minute cancellations which was difficult for the bride and groom, but they knew to expect it. They asked everyone to do a PCR test before the main event. My grandfather really wanted to be there, and I didn’t want to take any risks, says Camille.

Overall, the planning process was chaotic. We had originally planned for something much smaller, but our venue retired a month before the big day, so we had to rush to Paris to visit other places, explains Camille. The only reason we overlooked Maxims in the first place was because we thought he would be too big. But we really couldn’t have hoped for a more historic and special place to celebrate. The couple decided to have a big dinner with speeches, followed by a dance.

Camille’s friend Solveig Rawas, who normally works in film production, has agreed to help the couple organize the weekend. It was her first marriage as she’s not a wedding planner, but given the amount of work involved in producing a movie, we thought she would be perfect, says Camille. François was very involved. Maybe I should even admit he worked harder than someone who knows me knows I’m not much of a logistics person. That said, we put all our heart and soul into the event and every decision, every detail was imagined and implemented by us.

Desperate self-proclaimed romantic and emotional hairdresser, Camille had some difficulty finding a wedding dress at first. I was really scared that I would never find anything in time, when I stumbled upon a lace dress while reading a profile of Harris Reed in The New Yorker. I knew it was that one. I wrote to Harris, sent the poor guy a DM the day after his show, and asked if I could try on the dress. Hysterically, it didn’t suit me because my butt was too big for it, and because it was made from a piece of recycled lace that had been embroidered by a haute couture workshop in Paris, there was no more. fabric to play with.

In the end, they had to race against time to find something that would work, but Harris was convinced he could create a train to give the dress a little more va-va-voom. The idea was to make a nude dress that was an ode to the 90s, but also had an air of the 60s. A big question was what underwear to wear, it was a real headache, admits Camille. . I finally opted for a lace panty from La Perla, because that’s exactly what you want to wear to enter the life of a couple.

The bride’s good friend and stylist Alexandra Cronan helped her every step of the way. She really tied all the looks together, insisting that I always get one thing out of her Coco Chanel! Before leaving the suite, said Camille. We wanted to create looks that were fun and timeless and didn’t feel so married that I wouldn’t recognize myself, which was very important to me because I can start to behave a little bit funny if I don’t feel good in my clothes. She also came to every Harris fitting with me and gave me endless style advice and support throughout the wedding weekend.

Harris embroidered Camilles something blue onto the lace, and her wedding coat was his borrowed something: a John Galliano silk coat that has already been returned to the archives. Camille’s good friends, Gilda and Giorgia of The Attico, made her two pairs of bespoke white satin and crystal mules for dinner and for the after-party. To dance, I switched to a sequined mini Chanel that I bought for the wedding but was excited and worn to another event, she reveals.

The dress code for the wedding was Roaring 2020. It was mentioned a lot in the speeches, Camille says. I didn’t want to dress them with matching looks because it’s not really done here in France. That said, after sitting down with the girls, we all agreed that it would be nice if the wedding reflected my desire to have an eco-friendly approach to wedding attire. The main thing is that I didn’t want anyone to have to buy something new to wear for the wedding. Some of the girls wore vintage dresses from their own closets, the others borrowed vintage dresses from @myrunwayarchive or my friend Emma Reynauds eco-responsible label @WearMarcia.

The couple normally live in London but stayed in The Bristol for the duration of the weekend. It served as a dream setting to prepare us, says Camille. The private civil ceremony lasted only 30 minutes, but was intimate, formal and very moving for Camille and François. [At the end,] there were screams, cheers and a lot of tears, she said. Then everyone changed for a cocktail at Maxims, followed by a sit-down dinner for 180 people. I had told my mother that she couldn’t give a speech because there were already too many, so when I saw her take the microphone on stage I had a moment of panic, remembers Camille. But true to herself, she started singing I Say A Little Prayer For You and the whole room erupted into song. I think that was my favorite part of the whole evening. She knows me so well that I couldn’t quite understand how magical this moment was.

The cake came to Petula Clark’s The Night Never Ends. Then the dance floor exploded out of nowhere and caught fire so quickly that we forgot to do our first dance, recalls Camille. The party may have taken place at an iconic location that served as the focal point often referenced in the film. Midnight in Paris, but the late-night shenanigans hinted at another Owen Wilson movie. Oddly enough, Mary Kate Olsen threw a memorable wedding, tearing up the dance floor and partying with everyone until the early hours of the morning. Looking back, Camille says: I am so grateful that we were able to bring all of our friends together.