Kiara Advani Kills An Alternative To A Cocktail Dress In A 47k Purple Pantsuit | Fashion trends





Always the type to give pantsuits a scorching twist, Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has once again set our screens on fire and his latest photos in a purple pantsuit are to blame. Serving as an alternative to a cocktail dress, Kiara looked like the ultimate queen in the sultry pants trend and her latest trendy photos of steamy work clothes are proof enough of that. Taking to her social media account, Kiara shared a slew of photos from her new photoshoot that showed her putting her foot forward and making work clothes so hot. The photos showed the diva wearing an ultramarine purple leg-of-lamb sleeve costume. Crafted from a satin-backed crepe fabric with a perfectly fitted full silky lining, the pantsuit features a one-button closure and long puffed sleeves at the shoulder. Kiara paired it with matching pants and completed her outfit with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels. Accessorize her look with rings from Kaj Fine Jewelery and Ayana Silver Jewelery. Leaving her silky braids open in the back in a mid-part hairstyle, Kiara looked ready to take on the world. Dressed in a pop of pink lipstick, she amplified the glam quotient with rosy makeup that included rosy, highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, streaks of black eyeliner, and filled eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Kiara let the fashion police pass out. The set is attributed to fashion label T Skaff which boasts of bold, luxurious and modern womens and menswear. The purple pantsuit originally costs $ 620 or 46 958 on the website of the creator. Kiara Advani’s purple pantsuit from T Skaff (tskaff.com) Kiara Advani has been styled by famous fashion stylists Mohit Rai, Ruchi Krishna and Shubhi Kumar. Tuesdays call for a sultry boardroom uniform check and who better to take fashion inspiration from than our own Bollywood actors who have all been ardent fans of being able to dress in pantsuits. As blockages lift across the world after nearly two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the fashion for power suits has become a trend just in time for a return to corporate life. If you’re looking for a fresh take on how to make hearts beat faster with your daring, sexy and ever so stylish look in a pantsuit, let the beauties of BTown sort out your fashion concerns. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/kiara-advani-slays-an-alternative-to-a-cocktail-dress-in-rs-47k-violet-pantsuit-101640060363070.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

